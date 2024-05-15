The Bronze Owl Is Manhattan’s Hottest New Cocktail Bar

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ken Goodman

After seeing major success following the openings of his downtown New York haute spots, American Bar and Temple Bar, David Rabin has partnered with Hospitality Department founders, Chef Franklin Becker and Stephen Loffredo, to take their nightlife and culinary expertise to Herald Square with the opening of their newest cocktail bar, The Bronze Owl. In hopes to bring the ‘cool,’ neighborhood energy of downtown to one of the city’s most bustling areas, The Bronze Owl introduces a sense of elevated luxury that’s typically not easy to find in the unexpected locale.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ken Goodman

With a vintage-inspired aesthetic that channels the sexy and swanky atmosphere of the 60s and 70s, the stylish new bar sets the scene with lush green hues and bronze accents filling the rather large (for city standards) yet intimate space. Marrying classic New York with a modern version, the bar atmosphere features vintage artwork paired with a contemporary playlist, elegant fixtures, and subdued romantic lighting. Just a blow away from the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden, the lounge offers a chic hidden oasis in the midst of the fast-paced city.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ken Goodman

Master bartender Max Green has crafted an exceptional cocktail menu that is a destination in its own right. Renowned for his mixology at Amor Y Amargo, Green presents a vibrant, Italian-inspired selection. His bold creations include the irreverent “Fire from Olympus,” blending gin, fennel, Aveze, lime, and soda; “Pressure Sensitive,” a mix of tequila, Velvet Falernum, almond, lime, and lime oil; “The Bronze Owl,” which combines vodka, Aperol, lemon, Sumac strawberry bitters, and Prosecco; and a playful “Boozy Italian Ice.” Complementing these inventive drinks, Executive Chef Dan Drohan serves Italian-themed savory bites. Offerings include assorted toasts such as Black Diamond Caviar & Burrata, House Made Lardo with rosemary and young olive oil, and a selection of premium cured meats like Prosciutto di Parma or Testa.

The Bronze Owl is located at 52 W 33rd Street.