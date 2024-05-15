HB
City Guide, News | May 15, 2024

The Bronze Owl Is Manhattan’s Hottest New Cocktail Bar

City Guide, News | May 15, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ken Goodman

After seeing major success following the openings of his downtown New York haute spots, American Bar and Temple Bar, David Rabin has partnered with Hospitality Department founders, Chef Franklin Becker and Stephen Loffredo, to take their nightlife and culinary expertise to Herald Square with the opening of their newest cocktail bar, The Bronze Owl. In hopes to bring the ‘cool,’ neighborhood energy of downtown to one of the city’s most bustling areas, The Bronze Owl introduces a sense of elevated luxury that’s typically not easy to find in the unexpected locale. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ken Goodman

With a vintage-inspired aesthetic that channels the sexy and swanky atmosphere of the 60s and 70s, the stylish new bar sets the scene with lush green hues and bronze accents filling the rather large (for city standards) yet intimate space. Marrying classic New York with a modern version, the bar atmosphere features vintage artwork paired with a contemporary playlist, elegant fixtures, and subdued romantic lighting. Just a blow away from the Empire State Building and Madison Square Garden, the lounge offers a chic hidden oasis in the midst of the fast-paced city. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ken Goodman

Master bartender Max Green has crafted an exceptional cocktail menu that is a destination in its own right. Renowned for his mixology at Amor Y Amargo, Green presents a vibrant, Italian-inspired selection. His bold creations include the irreverent “Fire from Olympus,” blending gin, fennel, Aveze, lime, and soda; “Pressure Sensitive,” a mix of tequila, Velvet Falernum, almond, lime, and lime oil; “The Bronze Owl,” which combines vodka, Aperol, lemon, Sumac strawberry bitters, and Prosecco; and a playful “Boozy Italian Ice.” Complementing these inventive drinks, Executive Chef Dan Drohan serves Italian-themed savory bites. Offerings include assorted toasts such as Black Diamond Caviar & Burrata, House Made Lardo with rosemary and young olive oil, and a selection of premium cured meats like Prosciutto di Parma or Testa.

The Bronze Owl is located at 52 W 33rd Street. 

Related Articles

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated Diplo with an exclusive dinner at the Lenox Room in Las Vegas during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection
Haute Scene

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection

By Haute Living

The stylish DUA Miami, Autograph Collection, celebrated its grand opening in partnership with Haute Living Magazine, delivering an unforgettable night of Miami allure.

Latest Stories

  • On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
    Haute Scene

    On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
    Haute Scene

    Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

  • Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
    Fashion

    Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

  • The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
    Fashion

    The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

  • Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

Trending Articles

Related Articles

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Haute Scene

On The Scene At The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

By Laura Schreffler

Get all the inside scoop on the second F1 Las Vegas — all the stars, all the parties, and all the winners of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.
Haute Scene

Inside The Intimate Playing For Change Foundation Dinner In Partnership With Tiffany & Co.

By Adrienne Faurote

The Playing for Change Foundation (PFCF) ushered in the season with an enchanting evening in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. in Miami.

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays
Fashion

Jimmy Choo Unveils Its Newly Renovated Boutique At Aventura Mall Just In Time For The Holidays

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of the opening of the Jimmy Choo Miami Design District boutique, the Jimmy Choo South Florida expansion continues.

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance
Fashion

The Iconic Ralph Lauren Polo Bear Makes A Special Holiday Appearance

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Polo Bear installation has been developed with AI technology, giving the iconic Ralph Lauren bear holiday cheer.

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas
Haute Scene

Haute Living Celebrates Diplo At Lenox Room In Las Vegas

By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated Diplo with an exclusive dinner at the Lenox Room in Las Vegas during the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection
Haute Scene

Haute Living And DUA Miami Celebrate The Grand Opening Of The Autograph Collection

By Haute Living

The stylish DUA Miami, Autograph Collection, celebrated its grand opening in partnership with Haute Living Magazine, delivering an unforgettable night of Miami allure.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black