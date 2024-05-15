Randy Kurtz Retires, David Gordon Leads the Future of Kurtz Homes Naples
A Seamless Succession Ensures Continuity of Excellence in Luxury Custom Home Building.
With a focus on a keen eye for detail, superior craftsmanship, family, and faith at the forefront, Randy helped shape the company’s growth and direction, leading to what he highlights as two significant achievements: integrating his daughters into the company to uphold the family tradition and hiring his son-in-law over 15 years ago. However, Randy always understood that the enduring influence of Kurtz Homes Naples extended far beyond immediate family ties. “Quality workmanship can only come with a tight-knit community of dedicated employees who can be integral to a company’s success,” Randy asserted. His contribution also encompassed the significant role he played in shaping the landscape of Naples, including the construction of numerous prestigious estates along the coast, particularly in Port Royal, adding to the iconic beauty and allure of our shoreline.
His crowning achievement? Relocating the company’s offices to The Collective, a visionary project that underscored his commitment to innovation and community engagement. This strategic move provided Kurtz Homes Naples with access to top-tier industry resources and reinforced its position as a cornerstone of the Naples Design District.
Randy’s impact extended beyond the company’s walls. He quietly supported charitable organizations such as Biglife, STARability Foundation, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and his church. His personalized approach to cultivating relationships earned the Kurtz name recognition and esteem throughout Southwest Florida.
Reflecting on his retirement, Randy expressed gratitude for the support of his family, employees, clients, and the community, acknowledging their integral role in shaping Kurtz Homes Naples into what it is today. He plans to focus on enjoying the fruits of his labor, embracing a well-earned retirement alongside his wife, Kim, and addressing some personal health issues. “I am so fortunate at this is not a stepping down of any kind,” said Randy. “I am simply stepping to the side to give my family the opportunity to continue the path that my father and I paved. This is the future I had prayed for and prepared for. What a blessing it is to see this legacy continue.”
In his place, David Gordon, Randy’s son-in-law and president of Kurtz Homes Naples for the past two years, fully assumes the company leadership. David’s journey within the company, from a college intern to his current role, defines his deep understanding of its values and operations. Among other achievements, David expanded the company’s renovation division significantly during the pandemic. His strong client relationships not only sustained operations but also facilitated substantial growth in the renovation sector, surpassing mere survival to achieve genuine progress. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, David became a pillar in the company, exemplifying the true essence of a leader with his hands-on, caring approach.
Kurtz Homes Naples only accepts a select few clients a year, dedicating their full attention to each home’s unique style and individual nuances. “As the leader of Kurtz Homes Naples, I embrace the opportunity to infuse our 43-year tenure with new vitality and a new perspective to reshape our identity in the industry,” said David Gordon. “Our approach is not just about constructing houses; it’s about crafting relationships and generational homes firmly set in Naples’ rich history. Guided by the wisdom of those before me and their standard of excellence in the construction industry, the culmination of experiences, education, and invaluable mentorships from Randy and leaders in the community, I am blessed to continue on the path God orchestrated for me to help direct the future of our company.”
As Randy steps into retirement, his departure marks the end of an iconic era. His legacy, deeply rooted from the sands of Port Royal to the center of the city, is a testament to the power of dreams and the profound impact of one man’s vision. With each home he built, Randy not only shaped the landscape but also touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving behind an imprint that will be cherished and remembered for lifetimes to come in the hearts of those who call Naples, home.
Founded in 1982 by the father-son team of Ron and Randy Kurtz, Kurtz Homes Naples has earned a reputation for creating exceptional estate homes in Southwest Florida. To ensure their clients’ vision is achieved, Kurtz Homes Naples only works with the area’s top architects, interior designers, landscape architects, and tradespeople. Kurtz Homes only accepts a select few clients a year, dedicating their full attention to each home’s unique style and individual nuances. Services include new home construction, home and condominium renovation and concierge services. Kurtz Homes Naples is located at The Collective at 110 10th Street S. Suite 304, Naples Florida 34102. For more information about Kurtz Homes Naples, visit www.KurtzHomes.com or call 239-594-1501.