In his place, David Gordon, Randy’s son-in-law and president of Kurtz Homes Naples for the past two years, fully assumes the company leadership. David’s journey within the company, from a college intern to his current role, defines his deep understanding of its values and operations. Among other achievements, David expanded the company’s renovation division significantly during the pandemic. His strong client relationships not only sustained operations but also facilitated substantial growth in the renovation sector, surpassing mere survival to achieve genuine progress. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, David became a pillar in the company, exemplifying the true essence of a leader with his hands-on, caring approach.

Kurtz Homes Naples only accepts a select few clients a year, dedicating their full attention to each home’s unique style and individual nuances. “As the leader of Kurtz Homes Naples, I embrace the opportunity to infuse our 43-year tenure with new vitality and a new perspective to reshape our identity in the industry,” said David Gordon. “Our approach is not just about constructing houses; it’s about crafting relationships and generational homes firmly set in Naples’ rich history. Guided by the wisdom of those before me and their standard of excellence in the construction industry, the culmination of experiences, education, and invaluable mentorships from Randy and leaders in the community, I am blessed to continue on the path God orchestrated for me to help direct the future of our company.”

As Randy steps into retirement, his departure marks the end of an iconic era. His legacy, deeply rooted from the sands of Port Royal to the center of the city, is a testament to the power of dreams and the profound impact of one man’s vision. With each home he built, Randy not only shaped the landscape but also touched the lives of countless individuals, leaving behind an imprint that will be cherished and remembered for lifetimes to come in the hearts of those who call Naples, home.