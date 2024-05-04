HB
Haute Scene, News | May 4, 2024

Haute Living Celebrates F1 Driver Nico Hulkenberg With Flor de Caña Rum In Miami

Haute Scene, News | May 4, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

Haute Living celebrated F1 driver and Haute Living cover star Nico Hulkenberg with Flor de Caña Rum at Air Private Club at Seaspice in Miami.

Nico Hulkenberg

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images Notable attendees included Nico Hulkenberg, Sunny Hulkenberg, Shreya Arun, Clement Diop, Jarod Malnik, Alexa Malnik, Gil Dezer, Natalie Younan, Chanelle Rebiere, Angela Birdman, Louis Birdman, Len Davi, Daniel Araf, Dr. Alonso Martin, Bozana Cavar, Chris Bell, Greggory Martin, and Radmilla Lolly.

Nico Hulkenberg and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Guests were greeted with flavorful rum cocktails to choose from including ‘Need for Speed’ infused with Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Flor de Caña Spresso coffee liquor, simple syrup, and espresso, and ‘The Hulk’ made with Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Aperol, Passion Giffard liquor, St Germain elderflower, prosecco, and sparkling water.

Nico Hulkenberg

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images At the dinner celebration, guests enjoyed a variety of innovative dishes, including Hamachi Tataki with lemon vinaigrette, candied kumquats, and pickled serrano pepper.

Hamachi Tataki with lemon vinaigrette, candied kumquats, and pickled serrano pepper

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

For the entrées, diners indulged in Pan-Seared Wild Striped Bass Fillet with artichoke purée, preserved Meyer lemon Beurre blanc, sun-dried tomato, and micro basil, as well as Pear and Gorgonzola Ravioli served with Parmesan fondue, black truffle, and balsamic glaze. The meal concluded with an array of sweet treats including a delightful Tropical Pavlova with meringue, fresh tropical fruits, mango mousse, coconut sorbet, and strawberry coulis.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Maryam Miranda, Nico Hulkenberg, and April Donelson

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Nico Hulkenberg and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Luis Miranda Guess, Nico Hulkenberg, and Estefania Fabregat

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Bozana Cavar, Nico Hulkenberg, and John Parsiani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

April Donelson, Laura Schreffler, and Nico Hulkenberg

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani and Nico Hulkenberg

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani and Laura Schreffler

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Kamal Hotchandani and John Parsiani

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Guests

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Raoul Spanger, Egle Hulkenberg, Nico Hulkenberg, Martin Poole, and Karsten Randt

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Flor de Caña Rum

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Flor de Caña Rum

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

April Donelson and Bozana Cavar

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

Milly Jones, Laura Schreffler, Jim Mannino, Luis Baez and Max Baum

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images

