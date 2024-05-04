Haute Living celebrated F1 driver and Haute Living cover star Nico Hulkenberg with Flor de Caña Rum at Air Private Club at Seaspice in Miami.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images Notable attendees included Nico Hulkenberg, Sunny Hulkenberg, Shreya Arun, Clement Diop, Jarod Malnik, Alexa Malnik, Gil Dezer, Natalie Younan, Chanelle Rebiere, Angela Birdman, Louis Birdman, Len Davi, Daniel Araf, Dr. Alonso Martin, Bozana Cavar, Chris Bell, Greggory Martin, and Radmilla Lolly.

Guests were greeted with flavorful rum cocktails to choose from including ‘Need for Speed’ infused with Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Flor de Caña Spresso coffee liquor, simple syrup, and espresso, and ‘The Hulk’ made with Flor de Caña 12-year rum, Aperol, Passion Giffard liquor, St Germain elderflower, prosecco, and sparkling water.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty Images At the dinner celebration, guests enjoyed a variety of innovative dishes, including Hamachi Tataki with lemon vinaigrette, candied kumquats, and pickled serrano pepper.

For the entrées, diners indulged in Pan-Seared Wild Striped Bass Fillet with artichoke purée, preserved Meyer lemon Beurre blanc, sun-dried tomato, and micro basil, as well as Pear and Gorgonzola Ravioli served with Parmesan fondue, black truffle, and balsamic glaze. The meal concluded with an array of sweet treats including a delightful Tropical Pavlova with meringue, fresh tropical fruits, mango mousse, coconut sorbet, and strawberry coulis.

