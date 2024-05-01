The BHRC Opens Its Doors In Los Angeles

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/for BHRC

It was a reality-heavy night as Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, and DJ Jon Gosselin headed out on April 25th for grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC) West Hollywood. The red carpet event showcased a state-of-the-art facility and live demos of its most popular age-defying treatments, including Morpheus, CellSound, the Diamond Glow Facial, and an exclusive one-month offer of Peptide or skin-deep.

DJ Jon Gosselin’s beats set the stage for a high-vibration experience as recognized names like CJ Franco (The Goat, F Boy Island), Mary Jo Eustice, Jamie Wright (Celebrity Attorney), Chantelle Baier, Parvati Shallow (Traitors), and Gaylna Saltkovska (McBee Dynasty) walked the red carpet. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of West Coast fusion cuisine and handcrafted signature cocktails.

A portion of the evening’s proceeds went to Los Angeles’ own Labelle Foundation supporting area animal rescue efforts, showcasing the BHRC’s heart for giving back to its community.

Founded in 2005 by “Wellness Expert to the Stars” Dan Holtz and his business partner Devin Haman, the BHRC is listed among the best med spas and most profitable franchises. Its growing roster of celebrity clientele includes Mel Gibson, Dean Cain, Joanna Krupa, Gretchen Rossi, and Phaedra Parks, who rely on an innovative menu of industry-leading treatments to help them look and feel their best. The new West Hollywood location marks the latest of 25 franchises in multiple states across the US.

