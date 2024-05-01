HB
News | April 30, 2024

The BHRC Opens Its Doors In Los Angeles

News | April 30, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living
Phaedra Parks

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/for BHRC

It was a reality-heavy night as Phaedra Parks, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, and DJ Jon Gosselin headed out on April 25th for grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center (BHRC) West Hollywood. The red carpet event showcased a state-of-the-art facility and live demos of its most popular age-defying treatments, including Morpheus, CellSound, the Diamond Glow Facial, and an exclusive one-month offer of Peptide or skin-deep.

Jon Gosselin

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/for BHRC

DJ Jon Gosselin’s beats set the stage for a high-vibration experience as recognized names like CJ Franco (The Goat, F Boy Island), Mary Jo Eustice, Jamie Wright (Celebrity Attorney), Chantelle Baier, Parvati Shallow (Traitors), and Gaylna Saltkovska (McBee Dynasty) walked the red carpet. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of West Coast fusion cuisine and handcrafted signature cocktails.

Cj Franco

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/for BHRC

A portion of the evening’s proceeds went to Los Angeles’ own Labelle Foundation supporting area animal rescue efforts, showcasing the BHRC’s heart for giving back to its community.

Phaedra Parks, Devin Haman and Brandi Glanville

Photo Credit: Gonzalo Marroquin/for BHRC

Founded in 2005 by “Wellness Expert to the Stars” Dan Holtz and his business partner Devin Haman, the BHRC is listed among the best med spas and most profitable franchises. Its growing roster of celebrity clientele includes Mel Gibson, Dean Cain, Joanna Krupa, Gretchen Rossi, and Phaedra Parks, who rely on an innovative menu of industry-leading treatments to help them look and feel their best. The new West Hollywood location marks the latest of 25 franchises in multiple states across the US.

C

Related Articles

The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood
Fashion

The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

AMIRI unveils a new campaign for the Pre-Spring 2025 collection inspired by the glamour of Hollywood nights – the off-duty, after-hours.

Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success
Top Main Featured

Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success

By Adrienne Faurote

As cincoro tequila celebrates its 5th anniversary, co-founders wyc grousbeck and emilia fazzalari reveal the secret behind their success.

Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO
News

Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s most coveted culinary hotspots is preparing to unveil the ninth restaurant in its Miami repertoire: CARBONE VINO. Capturing the essence of the Italian saying, “Buon cibo, buon vino, buoni amici,” which translates to “good food, good wine, good friends,” VINO brings the joie de vivre of Italy’s classic enotecas to Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood […]

Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue
Haute Cuisine

Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue

By Laura Schreffler

Two Michelin star chef Daniel Boulud has opened his latest NYC eatery, French steakhouse La Tete d’Or, at One Madison Avenue.

Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami
Haute Scene

Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

On November 15, Haute Living and Bulova hosted a celebratory evening with a private screening of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” at Silverspot Cinema in Miami commemorating the American watchmaker brand’s incredible 150-year legacy.

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection Was Made For The Ultimate Dog Lov...
Fashion

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection Was Made For The Ultimate Dog Lov...

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection celebrates the love, spirit, and cosmopolitan culture of dogs.

Latest Stories

  • The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood
    Fashion

    The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood

  • Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success
    Top Main Featured

    Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success

  • Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO
    News

    Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO

  • Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue
    Haute Cuisine

    Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue

  • Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami
    Haute Scene

    Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami

The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood
Fashion

The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood

Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success
Top Main Featured

Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success

Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO
News

Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO

Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue
Haute Cuisine

Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue

Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami
Haute Scene

Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami

Trending Articles

Related Articles

The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood
Fashion

The AMIRI Pre-Spring Campaign Is Inspired By Old-School Hollywood

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

AMIRI unveils a new campaign for the Pre-Spring 2025 collection inspired by the glamour of Hollywood nights – the off-duty, after-hours.

Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success
Top Main Featured

Always Over Tequila: Wyc Grousbeck & Emilia Fazzalari On The Secret Of Cincoro Tequila’s Success

By Adrienne Faurote

As cincoro tequila celebrates its 5th anniversary, co-founders wyc grousbeck and emilia fazzalari reveal the secret behind their success.

Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO
News

Major Food Group Channels Old-School Italian Vibes For The Opening Of CARBONE VINO

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s most coveted culinary hotspots is preparing to unveil the ninth restaurant in its Miami repertoire: CARBONE VINO. Capturing the essence of the Italian saying, “Buon cibo, buon vino, buoni amici,” which translates to “good food, good wine, good friends,” VINO brings the joie de vivre of Italy’s classic enotecas to Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood […]

Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue
Haute Cuisine

Chef Daniel Boulud Opens First Steakhouse Concept La Tête d’Or At One Madison Avenue

By Laura Schreffler

Two Michelin star chef Daniel Boulud has opened his latest NYC eatery, French steakhouse La Tete d’Or, at One Madison Avenue.

Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami
Haute Scene

Bulova Hosts Screening Of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” With Haute Living In Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

On November 15, Haute Living and Bulova hosted a celebratory evening with a private screening of “America Telling Time, 150 Years Of Bulova” at Silverspot Cinema in Miami commemorating the American watchmaker brand’s incredible 150-year legacy.

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection Was Made For The Ultimate Dog Lov...
Fashion

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection Was Made For The Ultimate Dog Lov...

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2025 Pre-Collection celebrates the love, spirit, and cosmopolitan culture of dogs.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black