Ambassador, Celebrities | April 26, 2024

Style Icon Radmila Lolly & The Miami Hurricanes Unveil A New Fashion Line

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote
Radmila Lolly & The Miami Hurricanes Unveil A New Fashion Line
Kiosk at UM Baseball Stadium Alex Rodriguez Park — Radmila Lolly & Olivia Szynski

Photo Credit: Dawn Price

In an electrifying fusion of sport and style, the renowned designer and Haute Living Ambassador Radmila Lolly has teamed up with the Miami Hurricanes to launch a groundbreaking fashion line that captures the vibrant spirit of the university.  

The collection’s highlight is the ingenious integration of zippers into the shirts and pants. A design choice allows wearers to quickly transform their look, offering 3 to 4 distinct styles in a single garment. (Who doesn’t want to pay one price for something that can be worn in multiple ways?) It is perfect for individuals who appreciate practical fashion that doesn’t compromise on style and is designed with both functionality and aesthetic appeal in mind. Each piece embodies a sense of modernity and sophistication, perfectly complementing Lolly’s and the University’s forward-thinking spirit. 

Radmila Lolly & The Miami Hurricanes Unveil A New Fashion Line
Hurricane Team Store

Photo Credit: Olivia Szynski
Photo Credit: Alex Westover

The narrative of Lolly’s journey and her collection found a new voice through “Inside South Florida,” which aired a piece on March 12, 2024. It showcased not just the clothes but the heart of the woman behind them, a story of a designer who dresses the city not just in fabric but in dreams. 

Radmila Lolly & The Miami Hurricanes Unveil A New Fashion Line
Hurrican Team Store with UM Football Players, Elija Lofton, Radmila Lolly, Judd Anderson, and Cam McCormick

Photo Credit: Olivia Szynski

As the Miami Hurricanes gear up for the upcoming season, they are ready to take on their opponents, set trends, and redefine what it means to be a Hurricane. So, elevate your game day and head down to the Hurricanes Team Store for your Cane Pride. It is more than just innovative clothing; it’s a celebration of Miami style — Let’s go ‘Canes! 

