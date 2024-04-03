HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 3, 2024

Smart Homes Thanks To SMART IT, The Ultimate Form Of Luxury

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 3, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Positioned as the number one company in South Florida, SMART IT combines luxury technology with personalized style to create dream smart homes where innovation and comfort take center stage.

The powerful vision of a businessman has elevated SMART IT’s positioning to the top 10 in South Florida in just 6 years, achieving the development, construction, and upgrading of top-quality home automation and entertainment systems for demanding homeowners and businesses. This is explained by their CEO, Juan Salamanca, who highlights that at SMART IT, they are ambassadors of TIDAL X BUGATTI speakers and authorized dealers of major brands such as Savant, Lutron, and DMF, among others.

This upward growth is based on both innovative technology that includes the best audiovisual products, home theater, smart home automation, and energy management in the market, as well as incredible management of human talent that ensures excellent customer service with specialized assistance for problem-solving, warranty coverage, and software updates.

In the words of Juan Salamanca, “We hire good people and provide them with the tools to become good professionals; it is part of our philosophy. The transcendence of our service is based on making people’s lives easier, giving them time by creating integrated comfort scenes in an app at their fingertips. When you gain time, you gain life, and that is very valuable.”

One of SMART IT’s differentiating advantages is constant updating through market research, learning, and continuous training of their team of 18 workers and adapting the business model to industry trends, competitive landscape, and customer feedback, turning smart homes into the latest form of luxury.

In this regard, Salamanca adds, “We sell, install, and program the most exclusive brands of home systems and items that only the top 100 companies in the country can access, and SMART IT ranks number one in South Florida.”

Global franchise expansion is Juan Salamanca’s vision for SMART IT while they continue to strengthen their position as leaders in Smart Home development in the United States.”

Written in partnership with Luxury Lifestyle Magazine

