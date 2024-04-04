HB
Meet Don Angie’s New Italian-Inspired Seafood Sister Restaurant, San Sabino

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Meet Don Angie's New Italian-Inspired Seafood Sister Restaurant, San Sabino

The owners behind one of New York’s hautest restaurants have officially opened their first sibling restaurant, San Sabino. The wife and husband chefs of Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, Don Angie, which remains one of the most difficult reservations in town, have brought their new Italian-American dining concept to the West Village. A neighborhood atmosphere with a big city buzz feels like the best way to describe the new spot. With only 55 seats, the small restaurant sets an inviting and intimate scene while revving up the exclusivity of scoring a table. San Sabino offers a modern and fresh take on seafood-centric dishes while incorporating their iconic Italian touch that upholds their signature sense of familiarity and innovation while remaining unpretentious. Designed by award-winning studio GRT Architects, the space transports its guests to the likes of a 60s-inspired beach bar down somewhere along the Southern Italian coast with butter-yellow tones layered throughout custom details and motifs. 

Meet Don Angie’s New Italian-Inspired Seafood Sister Restaurant, San SabinoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Evan Sung

When it comes to the menu, San Sabino, Angie, and Scott focus on seafood and hand-made pasta with an elevated style that fuses modernized traditional Italian-American cuisine through unexpected flavors. There’s a boldness and sense of risk-taking when it comes to the types of food featured that are designed to challenge the perception of Italian-American cuisine and inspire its future. The menu begins with a selection of raw & child dishes like a Crab Mortadella Dip served alongside Ritz crackers and sweet cherry pepper jelly and a Spicy Tuna, which is a refreshing iteration on a ‘crispy rice’ dish featuring broken arancini, rabe furikake, and charred scallion crema. When it comes to entrees and pastas, the Lobster Triangoli in a white vodka sauce with black garlic serves as a unique, yet delectable new type of staple alongside the Stuffed Farfalle, an inviting dish served with smoked chili crab, yellow chive, and tobiko. Already proving to be a fan-favorite, the Shrimp Parm is delivered with three head-on prawns in a Sweet & Sour Arrabbiata sauce with dollops of Stracchino cheese and Thai basil. 

Meet Don Angie’s New Italian-Inspired Seafood Sister Restaurant, San SabinoPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Evan SungThe innovation doesn’t stop there. For drinks, Angie and Quality Branded Creative Director Bryan Schneider, teamed up to create a chef-driven cocktail list incorporating savory ingredients like the Scottie’s Martini – a classic dirty martini with an Italian-American upgrade that includes garlic bread vodka, spicy brine, and giant olives. The menu also offers an extensive wine list curated by Quality Branded’s Wine & Beverage Director Meng Chiang that showcases taking familiar grapes and producers in new and unexpected directions with Bruno Giacosa’s Roero Arneis and Nino Negri’s Nebbiolo Bianco. 

