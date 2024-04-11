Introducing “Free Spirited” At Loews Regency New York Hotel

Loews Regency New York Hotel is thrilled to introduce the launch of its innovative Free Spirited by Loews program, marking a pioneering move within the hospitality industry. Embracing the trend of mindful consumption, this program redefines the bar experience for guests who opt for moderation or abstention from alcohol. With a steadfast commitment to inclusivity and guest satisfaction, Loews Regency New York Hotel aims to provide a welcoming environment for individuals of all backgrounds and lifestyles.

“As part of our ongoing dedication to guest-centricity, Loews Hotels acknowledges the diverse preferences of our patrons, particularly in their beverage choices,” remarked Mark Weiss, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage at Loews Hotels & Co. “The introduction of Free Spirited by Loews underscores our commitment to innovation and ensuring a premium experience for every guest.”

Central to the program is an array of thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic beverages, meticulously concocted by the hotel’s skilled mixologists. These libations feature locally sourced ingredients and inventive flavor profiles, offering an elevated alternative to traditional cocktails. Moreover, Free Spirited by Loews seamlessly integrates into catering and event planning services, ensuring that every occasion is catered to with sophistication and attention to detail.

Highlighting the program’s versatility, the Low & No Beverage Offerings at Loews Regency New York Hotel showcase a selection of tantalizing options suited for diverse palates. From refreshing No ABV drinks like the Grapefruit Fusion and Cucumber Fizz to the subtly intoxicating LOW ABV concoctions such as Shirley’s Cousin and St-Germain Spritz, guests can indulge in a spectrum of delightful flavors.

To enhance accessibility, these specialty cocktails are seamlessly incorporated into the hotel’s standard beverage menus, clearly marked with icons denoting their low or no alcohol content. This transparent approach ensures that guests seeking alternatives to traditional drinks can make informed choices without compromising on taste or quality.

The Free Spirited by Loews program will officially launch on April 10, 2024, promising an unparalleled experience for guests at Loews Regency New York Hotel. For further information about Loews Hotels, please contact 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit the official website.

About Loews Regency New York Hotel:

Nestled proudly on Park Avenue in New York City, Loews Regency New York Hotel embodies timeless elegance and modern luxury. Boasting 379 exquisitely appointed guestrooms and suites, the hotel seamlessly blends iconic Art Deco design with contemporary comforts. With world-class dining options at The Regency Bar & Grill and rejuvenating experiences at Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa, Loews Regency New York Hotel sets the standard for refined hospitality. For more information, visit the hotel’s website and follow on Instagram and Facebook.