Florida’s New Michelin-Starred Restaurants of 2024 Have Officially Been Announced
The Michelin Guide Miami, Orlando, and Tampa officially announced its 2024 list last evening, adding nine new restaurants to its prestigious list of Michelin-starred establishments in Florida. The Guide now features 26 starred restaurants in the state, with L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami maintaining its status at the forefront with two Michelin Stars. This year’s expansion brings the total to 149 restaurants, covering 38 different types of cuisine, including newcomers in Japanese, Peruvian, Vietnamese, and Scandinavian culinary arts.
Photo Credit: Titan Wang
Gwendal Poullennec, the International Director of the Michelin Guides, highlighted the dynamic growth of Florida’s culinary scene since the Guide’s introduction to the state in 2022. He emphasized Florida’s emerging reputation as a top gastronomic destination that appeals to both local patrons and international visitors. “The inclusion of nine new one-star establishments is a testament to the region’s diverse and expanding culinary landscape,” said Poullennec.
For the first time, the Guide also recognized Green Star restaurants, a commendation for those demonstrating exceptional commitment to sustainable gastronomy. This recognition underscores the Guide’s focus on not only culinary excellence but also environmental responsibility. The addition of these new categories and restaurants further cements the Michelin Guide’s role in promoting and celebrating the rich culinary diversity and sustainability initiatives within Florida’s vibrant food scene. Ahead, discover the latest additions to the 2024 Florida Michelin-starred restaurant list.
Photo Credit: Kent Phillips
NEW ONE STARS
Chef Ebbe Vollmer’s contemporary restaurant Ebbe and Chef Wei Chen’s Japanese restaurant Kōsen join the Tampa list.
Meanwhile, Chef Tung Phan’s Camille, intimate Omakase restaurant Natsu, Peruvian hotspot Papa Llama, and Victoria & Albert’s with Chef Matthew Sowers at the helm joined the Orlando list.
Photo Credit: Diego Ingratta
And finally, in Miami Chefs Evan Burgess and Osmel Gonzalez’s EntreNos, Alvaro Perez and Chef/co-owner Masayuki Komatsu’s Ogawa in Little River, and Chef Shingo Akikuni’s 14-seat space Shingo are the latest newcomers to Miami.
NEW GREEN STARS
Photo Credit: Vanessa Diaz
This year, Kaya and Los Felix/Krüs Kitchen join the new Green Star restaurant list.
