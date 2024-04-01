Presented for the first time as part of their Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection by Artistic Director of Accessories and Menswear, Silvia Venturini Fendi, Fendi unveiled their exclusive series of accessories designed in collaboration with Japanese architect Kengo Kuma. Celebrated worldwide for his naturalist approach when building environments and the movement of ‘negative architecture,’ Kuma’s intricate designs, experimental approach, and dedication to his craftsmanship align seamlessly with the House’s approach to material innovation, research, and development, resulting in a stunningly unique collection.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

“I’ve always thought of Kengo Kuma as a master of naturalist architecture,” shares Fendi, “he was one of the first to understand the importance of building nature into architecture both inside and outside. His work mixes the future with his roots in a very essential way. I feel a sense of kinship with his Japanese approach to savoir-faire – I think it is such a strong shared value between Japan and Italy.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

Kuma has reimagined some of the House’s signature items—the Peekaboo bag, Baguette Soft Trunk, and Flow Sneakers—by infusing them with traditional Japanese craftsmanship and natural materials, offering a fresh, innovative take. By harnessing the timeless technique of handmade papermaking, Kuma utilizes waranshi, a unique washi paper blend made from cotton and tree bark, as a key element in each piece. This material, commonly used in origami, lanterns, and kimono accents, provides a durable yet delicate foundation for these designs, embodying Kuma’s vision of blending human-made creations with the natural world. Additionally, a version of the Peekaboo bag features pale birch bark, subtly referencing Fendi’s iconic Pequin pattern. Kuma also incorporates yatara ami, a traditional weaving method using bamboo, to strengthen the Peekaboo’s internal structure and to innovate the Flow sneaker’s sole with a 3D-printed, lattice-inspired design.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fendi

On a mission for innovation and harmonious conversation between man and nature, Fendi’s collection with Kengo Kuma presents a stimulating cultural exchange between creative disciplines, fusing past and present through an authentic expression of possibilities. “Our partnership with Kengo Kuma creates not only a dialogue between Fendi and architecture but a conversation with another designer and their choice of artisans and materials. It is important that Fendi’s artistic projects continue to grow outside of Italy, as we recognize that creativity at scale is never the work of one person: it’s a cooperation between hands and minds and different talents and resources from around the world,” says Fendi.