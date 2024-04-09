HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 9, 2024

Beaches And Celebrities: Where Do Celebrities Spend Their Vacations?

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 9, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Freepik

It’s not just the paparazzi who keep an eye on celebrities. Ordinary people are curious about what they do in their free time, what they like to eat, and where their favorite celebrities spend their summer vacations. Many of them love the sea and have been seen in Greece, California, Miami, the French Riviera, or, much further afield, in Thailand or Hawaii, sunbathing and enjoying time with their families or alone away from their daily activities.

These are the beaches where celebrities usually vacation:

Thailand

What do Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cristina Pedroche and her boyfriend David Muñoz have in common? Well, they all love the beaches of Thailand. This country is now a tourist destination that has gained popularity among celebrities. It is not surprising, since they have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Its turquoise waters and white sands, the wide variety of Buddhist temples, the great sculptures, and the possibilities of eating and shopping complement the best vacations. There are possibilities for boat rentals to enjoy these places so that, like celebrities, you can post the best vacation photos in Thailand on Instagram.

Hawaii

The beautiful beaches of Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and Kauai Island do not go unnoticed by celebrities or those who love nature and the ocean. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are two celebrities who chose this destination for their first vacation together as a couple. In addition, singer Britney Spears has been seen on several occasions enjoying the beaches of Hawaii with her family.

Miami

This coastal city in the eastern United States is one of the most visited by celebrities. Likewise, many people from the coldest areas of the nation decide to spend their vacations there because the temperature is Caribbean-like throughout the year.

Ocean Drive beaches are the most sought-after because they are close to the Bal Harbour shopping area, and the nightlife is varied and vibrant. Artists such as Julio Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, and Paulina Rubio live in Miami.

Likewise, Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, and Matt Damon have vacation apartments. It was also the romantic setting that Shakira and Gerard Piqué shared more than once before their breakup.

California

At the opposite end of Miami, on the West Coast, is California. The beaches of Los Angeles, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica are not only famous for being celebrities’ favorites but have appeared in dozens of movies and series.

In fact, Baywatch was filmed there. Eva Longoria, Elsa Pataky, and Naomi Watts chose California as their home. Malibu is home to the mansions of Matthew McConaughey, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Richard Gere, and Tom Hanks.

Greek Islands

 Greece has more than a thousand islands and islets to reach by yacht or sailboat. During the day, they are an ideal place to relax, and at night, the atmosphere is festive and vibrant. Santorini and Mykonos are the most visited islands. It has coves with crystal clear waters and impeccable sands that stand out from the Mediterranean beauty. Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John have bathed in them.

The Côte d’Azur

This French coast bathed by the Mediterranean has always been one of most prominent holiday spots in Europe and is synonymous with glamour. While filming director Alfred Hitchcock’s Catch a Thief, Grace Kelly fell in love with Rainier III of Monaco here.

Celebrities such as Simon Baker, Karl Lagerfeld, Sylvester Stallone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and George often visit Saint-Tropez, Cannes, or Nice for vacation.

Written in partnership with Ines Diaz

Related Articles

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala
News

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Go on the scene with Kim Kardashian, Amy Adams, Colman Domingo and more at the Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 4th Annual Gala.

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

By Mae Cornes

The House of Pontovi has transitioned from a modest garage to an influential player in custom furniture and interior design.

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

By Adrienne Faurote

Desolas Mezcal, founded in 2020 by GG Mirvis, is challenging and reshaping this perception of mezcal in the modern era.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

By Adrienne Faurote

We had the incredibly rare opportunity to experience what it is technically like to walk a mile in Lewis Hamilton’s Dior B44 Blade sneakers.

Latest Stories

  • Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala
    News

    Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala

  • Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
    Entrepreneur

    Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

  • Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
    News

    Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

  • The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
    Entrepreneur

    The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

  • How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
    News

    How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala
News

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala
News

Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ Star-Studded 4th Annual Gala

By Laura Schreffler

Go on the scene with Kim Kardashian, Amy Adams, Colman Domingo and more at the Inside The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 4th Annual Gala.

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite
Entrepreneur

Novo Stylist: Redefining Luxury Personal Styling For The Modern Elite

By Haute Living

Novo Stylist, founded by fashion visionary Sofia Shved and Bittu Kumar, combines expert knowledge and cutting-edge technology to offer a tailored styling experience unlike any other.

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami
News

Discover The Rich Tradition Of Mezcal With Clase Azul For National Mezcal Day In Miami

By Adrienne Faurote

With National Mezcal Day, October 21st, around the corner, we’re doing a deep dive into the art of mezcal with Clase Azul Mexico.

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision
Entrepreneur

The House Of Pontovi: Crafting Custom Furniture With Vision And Precision

By Mae Cornes

The House of Pontovi has transitioned from a modest garage to an influential player in custom furniture and interior design.

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal
News

How The Luxurious Desolas Mezcal Is Redefining The Spirit & Evolving Mezcal

By Adrienne Faurote

Desolas Mezcal, founded in 2020 by GG Mirvis, is challenging and reshaping this perception of mezcal in the modern era.

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker
News

Lewis Hamilton Joins Forces With Dior To Guest-Design The Ultimate Sneaker

By Adrienne Faurote

We had the incredibly rare opportunity to experience what it is technically like to walk a mile in Lewis Hamilton’s Dior B44 Blade sneakers.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black