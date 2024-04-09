Beaches And Celebrities: Where Do Celebrities Spend Their Vacations?

Photo Credit: Freepik

It’s not just the paparazzi who keep an eye on celebrities. Ordinary people are curious about what they do in their free time, what they like to eat, and where their favorite celebrities spend their summer vacations. Many of them love the sea and have been seen in Greece, California, Miami, the French Riviera, or, much further afield, in Thailand or Hawaii, sunbathing and enjoying time with their families or alone away from their daily activities.

These are the beaches where celebrities usually vacation:

Thailand

What do Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cristina Pedroche and her boyfriend David Muñoz have in common? Well, they all love the beaches of Thailand. This country is now a tourist destination that has gained popularity among celebrities. It is not surprising, since they have some of the most beautiful beaches in the world.

Its turquoise waters and white sands, the wide variety of Buddhist temples, the great sculptures, and the possibilities of eating and shopping complement the best vacations. There are possibilities for boat rentals to enjoy these places so that, like celebrities, you can post the best vacation photos in Thailand on Instagram.

Hawaii

The beautiful beaches of Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and Kauai Island do not go unnoticed by celebrities or those who love nature and the ocean. Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry are two celebrities who chose this destination for their first vacation together as a couple. In addition, singer Britney Spears has been seen on several occasions enjoying the beaches of Hawaii with her family.

Miami

This coastal city in the eastern United States is one of the most visited by celebrities. Likewise, many people from the coldest areas of the nation decide to spend their vacations there because the temperature is Caribbean-like throughout the year.

Ocean Drive beaches are the most sought-after because they are close to the Bal Harbour shopping area, and the nightlife is varied and vibrant. Artists such as Julio Iglesias, Gloria Estefan, and Paulina Rubio live in Miami.

Likewise, Jennifer Lopez, Nicolas Cage, and Matt Damon have vacation apartments. It was also the romantic setting that Shakira and Gerard Piqué shared more than once before their breakup.

California

At the opposite end of Miami, on the West Coast, is California. The beaches of Los Angeles, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica are not only famous for being celebrities’ favorites but have appeared in dozens of movies and series.

In fact, Baywatch was filmed there. Eva Longoria, Elsa Pataky, and Naomi Watts chose California as their home. Malibu is home to the mansions of Matthew McConaughey, Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, Richard Gere, and Tom Hanks.

Greek Islands

Greece has more than a thousand islands and islets to reach by yacht or sailboat. During the day, they are an ideal place to relax, and at night, the atmosphere is festive and vibrant. Santorini and Mykonos are the most visited islands. It has coves with crystal clear waters and impeccable sands that stand out from the Mediterranean beauty. Cristiano Ronaldo, Selena Gomez, Leonardo DiCaprio and Elton John have bathed in them.

The Côte d’Azur

This French coast bathed by the Mediterranean has always been one of most prominent holiday spots in Europe and is synonymous with glamour. While filming director Alfred Hitchcock’s Catch a Thief, Grace Kelly fell in love with Rainier III of Monaco here.

Celebrities such as Simon Baker, Karl Lagerfeld, Sylvester Stallone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and George often visit Saint-Tropez, Cannes, or Nice for vacation.

Written in partnership with Ines Diaz