HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 3, 2024

28th Annual Webby Awards: Six Degrees With Kevin Bacon Nominated For Two Awards

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | April 3, 2024
Kalena Phung
By Kalena Phung

Deemed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards has announced that beloved podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon has been nominated for Best Host and Public Service and Activism: Podcast. Marking 28 years of the annual award ceremony, The Webby is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the leading international awards organization of industry experts honoring excellence on the Internet. 

The podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon centers around the mission of connection. Amplifying local nonprofits through storytelling and creation, SixDegrees.Org is a charitable organization launched in 2007 by Golden Globe Winning Actor, Musician, and Philanthropist Kevin Bacon. The organization was built upon the foundation that people are connected to one another by six degrees or less. Led by Executive Director Stacy Huston, the program’s core areas of focus include youth empowerment, social justice, and sustainability in various communities. 

The organization’s remarkable accolades include five Shorty Awards, two Anthem Awards, a Telly Award, and six Webby Honors with one Webby Win. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and iHeartPodcasts, the podcast was launched on the International Day of Charity. Each episode highlights engaging conversations with extraordinary changemakers across various locations and industries. 

With nearly 13,000 entries, Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards, claims that “nominees like Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet.” Host and executive producer Kevin Bacon shares that it is “a privilege to learn from these changemakers who are making a tangible impact.” He adds that he is “honored to have had the chance to contribute to amplifying their voices and efforts.” 

As a nominee, the podcast is also eligible for a Webby People’s Voice Award determined by international fan online vote until April 18th. The Webby Awards will announce winners on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 with a grand star-studded showcase at Cipriani Wall Street. 

 

Related Articles

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
Fashion

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The auction will feature three historically significant pieces from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s personal collection.

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

By Laura Schreffler

The Nobu brand is opening its first-ever location in Hawaii next summer at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

Two Gucci handbags — the Gucci B, which debuted in the mid-1950s, and the Gucci Blondie, introduced in the 1970s — transformed this season.

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

By Laura Schreffler

50 Cent has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency, the appropriately titled “50 Cent: In Da Club.” Get all the details here!

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

Latest Stories

  • Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
    Fashion

    Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

  • The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
    Travel

    The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

  • Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
    Fashion

    Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

  • 50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
    News

    50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

  • Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
    Ambassador

    Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
Fashion

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s
Fashion

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Fashion Archive Will Be Auctioned At Sotheby’s

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The auction will feature three historically significant pieces from Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s personal collection.

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii
Travel

The First Nobu Eatery Is Officially Coming To Hawaii

By Laura Schreffler

The Nobu brand is opening its first-ever location in Hawaii next summer at the Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort.

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection
Fashion

Free Falling: Two Iconic Gucci Handbags Are Transformed In The Cruise 2025 Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

Two Gucci handbags — the Gucci B, which debuted in the mid-1950s, and the Gucci Blondie, introduced in the 1970s — transformed this season.

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency
News

50 Cent Announces His First-Ever Las Vegas Residency

By Laura Schreffler

50 Cent has announced his first-ever Las Vegas residency, the appropriately titled “50 Cent: In Da Club.” Get all the details here!

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”
Ambassador

Radmila Lolly On Her Incredibly Innovative New Production “Cars and Opera”

By Adrienne Faurote

Haute Living Miami Ambassador Radmila Lolly has just debuted a new production, “Cars and Opera,” which was a resounding success.

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative
Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Deepens Commitment To Ocean Conservation With A New Initiative

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has a new environmental initiative, Love For Our Oceans, aiming to support ocean conservation efforts worldwide.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black