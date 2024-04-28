28th Annual Webby Awards: Six Degrees With Kevin Bacon Nominated For Two Awards

Deemed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards has announced that beloved podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon has been nominated for Best Host and Public Service and Activism: Podcast. Marking 28 years of the annual award ceremony, The Webby is presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, the leading international awards organization of industry experts honoring excellence on the Internet.

The podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon centers around the mission of connection. Amplifying local nonprofits through storytelling and creation, SixDegrees.Org is a charitable organization launched in 2007 by Golden Globe Winning Actor, Musician, and Philanthropist Kevin Bacon. The organization was built upon the foundation that people are connected to one another by six degrees or less. Led by Executive Director Stacy Huston, the program’s core areas of focus include youth empowerment, social justice, and sustainability in various communities.

The organization’s remarkable accolades include five Shorty Awards, two Anthem Awards, a Telly Award, and six Webby Honors with one Webby Win. Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and iHeartPodcasts, the podcast was launched on the International Day of Charity. Each episode highlights engaging conversations with extraordinary changemakers across various locations and industries.

With nearly 13,000 entries, Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards, claims that “nominees like Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet.” Host and executive producer Kevin Bacon shares that it is “a privilege to learn from these changemakers who are making a tangible impact.” He adds that he is “honored to have had the chance to contribute to amplifying their voices and efforts.”

As a nominee, the podcast is also eligible for a Webby People’s Voice Award determined by international fan online vote until April 18th. The Webby Awards will announce winners on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 with a grand star-studded showcase at Cipriani Wall Street.