From Zero To Critical Mass: Meet Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, A Favourable Franchise Employing Extraordinary People With IDD

Several seemingly small steps can significantly impact helping people make a fresh start. For the co-founders of Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, Amy and Ben Wright, their first step was to address the 80% unemployment statistic for individuals with disabilities. Now, their ever-growing franchise is changing how people see each other, one cup of joe at a time.

Photo Credit: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee

Every single new beginning starts with a step. It is a step that may require immense courage, but once taken, it has the potential to pave the way toward the greater good.

So, it’s no surprise to hear that the journey of choosing a path, whether for a personal quest of self-discovery or a noble mission to bring about positive change in the world, is a profound and transformative experience.

After all, it can alter the course of your life and—even better, impact the lives of those around you in ways beyond your imagination. But what does it take to go from ground zero to achieving a sudden acceleration of irreversible critical mass?

For the co-founders of the uniquely defined cafe franchise Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, it all started with a vision. Driven by an unwavering passion, Amy and Ben Wright uncovered a way to positively impact the lives of those closest to their hearts.

“When we learned that 80% of people with disabilities in the United States are unemployed, we were determined to make sure that our kids Bitty and Beau {both of whom have Down Syndrome} would not become part of that statistic,” shares Amy Wright.

Unfortunately, on a smaller scale, the Society for Human Resource Management paints a grim picture for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), as it reveals that only a mere 21% of them can find employment opportunities.

Despite a slight increase from the previous year, it remains a significant challenge and highlights the need for greater inclusivity and support for IDD individuals in the workforce.

“Demonstrating the intrinsic value we perceived in the lives of individuals with disabilities and others was what we believed to be the solution,” says Amy Wright.

This is why the trailblazing couple decided to open their first coffee shop in 2016 for people with IDD, and since its inception, have never looked back.

With 18 locations across 11 states and the District of Columbia {and another five openings this year}, over 400 staff, and 700,000+ followers at hand, scaling to create a lasting impact is a dream Amy and Ben can say they’ve achieved.

However, their mission to change how people include others in the workplace has yet to reach the finish line.

“We’re focused on getting a critical mass of people with disabilities in the workplace because right now, there isn’t,” says Ben Wright. “And that is the big hammer that we’re trying to swing—to get people to hire individuals with IDD, not for a token charity but for an opportunity.”

To combat this, employees with IDD are not only welcomed at Bitty & Beau’s Coffee but are trained, respected, accepted, and celebrated for who they are and what they bring to the job.

Photo Credit: Bitty & Beau’s Coffee

By incorporating a radically inclusive business model, the focus on inclusivity, diversity, and equity in their approach ensures that they are creating a positive impact on their business and the broader community.

“Our business shows every guest that people with disabilities can work,” explains the duo. “And we’d love to see more entrepreneurs follow in our footsteps as any organization can open its doors to people with disabilities as they are a competitive advantage.”

With this approach, Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, the “renowned human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop,” sets an example for others to follow and contributes to a more just and sustainable future.

“One of the challenges we have faced is that there is this extreme need in our country, and we’re trying to meet that need to fill this hole in society as fast as we can, but we can only do it so fast,” Amy Wright explains.

“By demonstrating what we’re doing, we hope other businesses are watching and will catch on when that happens,” she concludes. “That‘s when the unemployment rate will start to drop. We can’t open enough coffee shops to affect this change alone. What we can do is just keep demonstrating what’s possible so other people will join this movement.”

“No matter which Bitty & Beau’s Coffee shop you visit, you are going to have a great time because our workforce wants to deliver an exceptional experience – nothing less,” says Amy Wright.

And the results show. It is truly remarkable to witness the growth and success of a business that was built from the ground up and has since taken significant strides towards promoting positive changes in the workplace.

If you want to visit one of the empowering coffee shops near you, visit their website for more information.

Written in partnership with Tom White