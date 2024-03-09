HB
Haute Scene, News | March 9, 2024

Women In Film Celebrate The Oscars On International Women’s Day

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Danielle Brooks

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF
On Friday night, WIF kicked off festivities for Oscar weekend with its annual WIF Oscar Nominees Party, celebrating the 75 women, both in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. Standing apart as the only event throughout awards season that celebrates all the women nominees, the annual event has since 2007 celebrated the belief that collaboration between women, nonbinary and trans people is the best way to ensure more films are made by and for these identities. The WIF Oscar Nominees Party was presented by Max Mara with support by Major Sponsor ShivHans Pictures and Champion Sponsor Johnnie Walker (presenting partner of WIF’s 50th Anniversary campaign). The event took place at Catch Steak LA in Los Angeles and was designed and produced by Event Eleven.

(L-R) Eva Longoria, Zoe Lister-Jones, and AnnaSophia Robb

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

2024 Academy Award® nominees in attendance included Danielle Brooks (Actress in a Supporting Role, The Color Purple), Celine Song (Original Screenplay, Past Lives), Jeffrey Wright (Lead Actor, American Fiction), Luisa Abel (Makeup & Hairstyling, Oppenheimer), Trish Adlesic (Documentary Short, “The ABCs of Book Banning”), Maite Alberdi (Documentary Feature, The Eternal Memory), Raney Aronson-Rath (Documentary Feature, 20 Days in Mariupol), Suzi Battersby (Makeup & Hairstyling, GOLDA), Kaouther Ben Hania (Documentary Feature, Four Daughters), Nicky Bentham (Live Action Short, “The After”), Robbie Brenner (Best Picture, Barbie), Nazrin Choudhury (Live Action Short, “Red, White and Blue”), Stéphanie Clément (Animated Short, “Pachyderme”), Sandra Tapia Díaz (Animated Feature, Robot Dreams), Amy Durning (Best Picture, Maestro), Jacqueline Durran (Costume Design, Barbie), Sarah Greenwood (Production Design, Barbie), Elli Griff (Production Design, Napoleon), Jerusha Hess (Animated Short, “Ninety-Five Senses”), Rocío Jadue (Documentary Feature, The Eternal Memory), Tal Kantor (Animated Short, “Letter to a Pig”), Laura Karpman (Original Score, American Fiction), Claire Kaufman (Production Design, Oppenheimer), Ashra Kelly-Blue (Makeup & Hairstyling, GOLDA), Pamela Koffler (Best Picture, Past Lives), Lori McCoy-Bell (Makeup & Hairstyling, Maestro), Sara McFarlane (Live Action Short, “Red, White and Blue”), Ellen Mirojnick (Costume Design, Oppenheimer), Michelle Mizner (Documentary Feature, 20 Days in Mariupol), Yegane Moghaddam (Animated Feature, Our Uniform), Nisha Pahuja (Documentary Feature, To Kill a Tiger), Cornelia Principe (Documentary Feature, To Kill a Tiger), Denise Ream (Animated Feature, Elemental), Karen Ryan (Animated Feature, Nimona), Katie Spencer (Production Design, Barbie), Nadia Stacey (Makeup & Hairstyling, Poor Things), Thelma Schoonmaker (Editing, Killers of the Flower Moon), Karen Hartley Thomas (Makeup & Hairstyling, GOLDA), Jean Tsien (Documentary Short, “Island in Between”), Christine Turner (Documentary Short, “The Barber of Little Rock”), Christine Vachon (Best Picture, Past Lives), Diane Warren, (Original Song – “The Fire Inside,” Flamin’ Hot), Jacqueline West (Costume Design, Killers of the Flower Moon), Janty Yates (Costume Design, Napoleon), Julie Zackary (Animated Feature, Nimona), and more.

Lili Reinhart

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

Additional attendees included Eva Longoria, Abigail Spencer, Alok Vaid-Menon, AnnaSophia Robb, Bella Heathcote, Betsy Brandt, Brittany Snow, Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon), Charmaine Bingwa, CJ Perry, Dylan Mulvaney, Erika Alexander (American Fiction), Holland Roden, Delaney Rowe, Garcelle Beauvais, Gigi Gorgeous, Jameela Jamil, Jamie Chung, Jane Seymour, Jonathan Tucker, Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Kate Flannery, Kathryn Newton, Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key, Lake Bell (Actress, Director, WIF Board Member), Lili Reinhart, Mayan Lopez, Olivia Washington, Selenis Levya, Sharon Lawrence, Sherry Cola, Sian Heder, Tantoo Cardinal (Killers of the Flower Moon), Wendi McLendon-Covey, Zelda Williams, Zoe Lister-Jones, Amy Baer (WIF Board President), Cathy Schulman (WIF Board President Emerita), Christine D’Souza Gelb (Executive Producer, Past Lives), Domo Wells, Ellen Lewis (Casting Director, Killers of the Flower Moon), Gloria Calderon Kellett, Justine Conte (Co-Producer, Killers of the Flower Moon), Kirsten Schaffer (WIF CEO), Linda Yvette Chavez, Marianne Bower (Producer, Killers of the Flower Moon), Shivani Rawat (WIF Board / Founder & CEO of ShivHans Pictures), and more.

(L-R) Nicky Hilton and Kathy Hilton

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

40+ Oscar nominees were in attendance and all were honored on-stage and invited to say a few words and take part in WIF’s traditional Nominee class photo.

Lake Bell

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

Onstage, WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer shared, “nNw reports from UCLA, USC and ReFrame released in the past few years illuminate the backslide of representation in front of and behind the camera. That combined with the cultural and political backlash women, transgender people, queer people, people of color are facing across the country means that our work as an organization and as a community is more important than ever.” She continued, “We’ve been here for 50 years doing this work, we’ll be here as long as it takes to achieve parity.”

Jane Seymour

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

Dylan Mulvaney

Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

Related Articles

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
News

Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Haute Partners

IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment

By Haute Living

Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Movement
Jewelry

Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move

By Grace Sarkisian

In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Top 5 featured

Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List

By Adrienne Faurote

Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
Travel

Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?

By Laura Schreffler

The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
News

From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas

By Adrienne Faurote

Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.

