Tiffany & Co.’s “With Love, Since 1837” Campaign Is A Work Of Art

In a blend of the past and contemporary arts, Tiffany & Co. has unveiled the “With Love, Since 1837” campaign, paying homage to its founding year, craftsmanship, and iconic jewelry designs. Drawing inspiration from the innovative vision of Gene Moore, the legendary window designer for Tiffany & Co., this campaign brings to light the captivating stories behind some of the House’s most emblematic collections, including Lock, T, Knot, HardWear, Sixteen Stone, and the unparalleled Tiffany® Setting. Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co. / Gene Moore

The campaign, masterfully captured by the renowned photographer and director Dan Tobin Smith, reimagines the artistic vitrines of Gene Moore, whose creative genius has significantly influenced the realm of window display design. Through this modern reinterpretation, “With Love, Since 1837” encapsulates the essence of Tiffany & Co.: love as the core element that weaves together the narrative of each collection and the brand’s storied tradition of exquisite craftsmanship.

Each piece in the campaign tells the story of its origin while also embodying the profound meanings embedded within iconic designs such as the Lock bracelet, the Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone ring, and the bold HardWear jewelry collection, among others. For example, the Lock collection draws its timeless appeal from an 1883 brooch, while the HardWear collection’s sleek, pure lines are a nod to a 1962 Tiffany bracelet.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co./Dan Tobin Smith

Shot in London, the campaign’s visually stunning set was a collaboration between Dan Tobin Smith and the award-winning set designer Rachel Thomas. The duo crafted an imaginative world that transitions from miniature to oversized scale models, achieving an illusion of depth and continuity without the reliance on post-production effects. True to Gene Moore’s legacy, the campaign utilizes simple materials and ordinary objects, with dynamic lighting and camera movements bringing each scene to life against animated projections and physical smoke clouds.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co./Dan Tobin Smith Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tiffany & Co./Dan Tobin Smith

“With Love, Since 1837” is a testament to Tiffany & Co.’s enduring legacy, reinterpreted through Dan Tobin Smith’s contemporary lens, focusing on scale, perspective, and sculptural elegance. This campaign is a collaborative effort between Tiffany’s internal creative team and the creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day LA. It marks its debut on Tiffany.com and across print and digital platforms, showcasing a unified vision of bespoke craftsmanship and creative brilliance. Together, Tiffany & Co. and TBWA\Chiat\Day LA celebrate the timeless beauty and artistry of Tiffany’s heritage, bringing this iconic campaign to audiences in a genuine and visually captivating manner.