The Wedding of the Year: Introducing Mr. & Mrs. Jarod and Alexa Malnik

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

Over the past weekend, the much-anticipated union of Jarod and Alexa Malnik unfolded in a lavish three-day celebration at the prestigious Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

Among the esteemed guests were Al Malnik, Howard Lorber, Don King, Russell Simmons, Brett Ratner, Lee Asher, Gianni Russo, Russ Wright, Nancy Malnik, Shareef Malnik, and Gabrielle Malnik. Former President Donald Trump also attended, offering his well wishes to the couple.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

Jarod and Alexa initially met at the University of Miami, where they were studying Business Law and Communications. Over time, their acquaintance evolved into a deep and meaningful relationship, ultimately leading to the joyous celebration of their union.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

For the engagement, Jarod collaborated with his father, Al Malnik, to craft a bespoke ring for Alexa, featuring a stunning emerald-cut stone flanked by two equally exquisite stones on an intricately adorned diamond band.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

The meticulous planning of the event was entrusted to the renowned Carrie Zack Events, who orchestrated a sophisticated black-tie affair. Zack curated a timeless ambiance, with pristine white florals accented by natural greenery, complemented by touches of crystal and gold sourced from Birch Events.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

The festivities commenced with a charming rehearsal dinner, where the bride adorned herself in an elegant Maria Farbinni gown from LBR Bridal in Miami. During this intimate gathering, a cherished family heirloom—a necklace passed down from Jarod’s mother, Nancy Malnik—was bestowed upon Alexa, adding a poignant touch to the celebration.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

On the day of the ceremony and reception, Alexa exuded sheer elegance in a custom Maria Farbinni lace gown, expertly styled with matching accessories from LBR Bridal. Her flawless makeup was artfully executed by Gabriella Shpirt of GabriellaJMakeup, while her radiant locks were coiffed by Jany Carrasco of Jany Did My Hair.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

Jarod, resplendent in a meticulously tailored dark navy tuxedo crafted from Marzoni Italian fabric by Chris Garabedian, stood by his bride’s side as they exchanged vows amidst an atmosphere of love and joy.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

The evening unfolded with a lively reception and after-party, accompanied by the beats of DJ Slim from Rock With U. Guests indulged in delectable cuisine, including sumptuous beef Wellington and refreshing salads.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

For the after-party, Alexa dazzled in a stunning J’Aton Couture gown from Chernaya Bridal House, epitomizing grace and style.

As the weekend drew to a close, the newlyweds bid farewell to their guests with a delightful brunch, marking the beginning of their journey as husband and wife.

Currently enjoying a blissful “mini-moon” at Mar-A-Lago, Jarod and Alexa look forward to their upcoming “American honeymoon” in May, which will encompass romantic sojourns at Post Ranch Inn, Napa Valley, Yellowstone, and the Amangiri Resort in Utah.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly

The special wedding weekend, with its rehearsal dinner, ceremony, cocktail hour, reception, and after-party, beautifully blended tradition, elegance, and happiness. It marked the beginning of Jarod and Alexa’s life together as husband and wife at the iconic Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Connolly