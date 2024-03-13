Byblos Miami, known for its fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors, is proud to unveil its latest addition to the cocktail menu: the Tzababa. Inspired by the vibrant spirit of Miami’s diverse cultural landscape, their team of mixologists has crafted a cocktail that captures a celebration of flavor, luxury, and greatness.

The Tzababa features The Macallan Double Cask 12yr, Giffard Pineapple, Midori, and fresh Lime Juice, priced at $18. Its flavors honor tradition while embracing modernity, transforming classic ingredients into a unique experience for your taste buds. Every ingredient undergoes careful refinement.

The Tzababa showcases Byblos Miami’s innovation and excellent culinary creations. With its mix of premium ingredients and flavorful dedication, it provides a sensory journey beyond compare. Join Byblos Miami to try the Tzababa.