The Tzababa: A Fusion Of Flavors With The Macallan At Byblos Miami
Byblos Miami, known for its fusion of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors, is proud to unveil its latest addition to the cocktail menu: the Tzababa. Inspired by the vibrant spirit of Miami’s diverse cultural landscape, their team of mixologists has crafted a cocktail that captures a celebration of flavor, luxury, and greatness.
The Tzababa features The Macallan Double Cask 12yr, Giffard Pineapple, Midori, and fresh Lime Juice, priced at $18. Its flavors honor tradition while embracing modernity, transforming classic ingredients into a unique experience for your taste buds. Every ingredient undergoes careful refinement.
The Tzababa showcases Byblos Miami’s innovation and excellent culinary creations. With its mix of premium ingredients and flavorful dedication, it provides a sensory journey beyond compare. Join Byblos Miami to try the Tzababa.
Related Articles
Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#
Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.
Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.
IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.
Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move
In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison
Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.
Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.
Latest Story
Trending Articless
Related Articles
Introducing The Hottest Collab Of The Year: Giorgio Armani & Kith’s “The Archetype&#
Giorgio Armani and luxury streetwear brand Kith have unveiled their first-ever collaboration collection titled, The Archetype.
Louis Vuitton’s Damier Print Transcends Into A New Fine Jewelry Collection
The signature Damier motif, which has adorned Louis Vuitton trunks and luggage for over a century, has transcended time.
IsMyLova: A Global Celebration Of Fashion And Empowerment
Nestled in the lively streets of Miami Beach, IsMyLova Boutique is redefining luxury fashion by seamlessly merging high-end designers with a mission-driven purpose.
Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move
In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison
Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.
Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events