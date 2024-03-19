HB
The Pairing We’ve Been Waiting For: Daniel Humm’s Eleven Madison Park Is Taking Over Jean-Georges&...

Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Matador Bar
Matador Bar

Photo Credit: The Miami Beach EDITION

This is the pairing we’ve all been waiting for! Bringing the Big Apple to the heart of the Magic City, The Miami Beach EDITION and MATADOR BAR will present an exclusive, one night only pop-up courtesy of Daniel Humm‘s Eleven Madison Park pop-up on Wednesday, March 20th from 6 to 9 PM.

Crafted by beverage director Sebastian Tollius and Head Bartender Richie Millwater alongside MATADOR BAR’s talented mixology team, the magical evening takes modern day mixology to the next level, paying homage to the art of bartending.

Eleven Madison Park
The Eleven Madison Park bar team

Helmed by Eleven Madison Park’s award-winning bar team, the one-of-a-kind cocktail menu will feature a curated selection of seasonal cocktails infused with spirits from Bacardi’s portfolio, inspired by fresh spring ingredients, innovative mixology techniques, and exotic flavor profiles including hints of house-made miso, clarified amazake, and lacto-fermented products. With a menu rooted by plant-based ingredients that evolve according to the seasons, each sip will be infused with reverence, crafted with intention, and served with artful presentation.

Seamlessly complementing the evening’s libations, the gastronomic experience will unfold with exquisite food offerings from the mind of MATADOR BAR’s chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, inviting guests to embark on a multi-sensory journey through the exceptional flavors of Latin American cuisine, intertwining classic fusions with a distinctly modern approach.

Matador Bar
Matador Bar

Photo Credit: The Miami Beach EDITION

