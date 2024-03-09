HB
The Macallan Celebrates International Women’s Day At The Rubell Museum

Haute Scene, News | March 8, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

The Macallan and the Rubell Museum celebrated International Women’s Day on March 6 with an exclusive dinner hosted by The Macallan National Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat.

Sheni Aranda, Frank Aranda, Ari Cohen, Lavinia Cohen, and Ileana de la Cruz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The festive evening featured some of The Macallan’s most coveted expressions to celebrate creativity and craftsmanship in the world of art and exquisite whisky making.

The Macallan National Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Notable guests included Ileana de la Cruz, Lavinia Cohen, Ari Cohen, Frank and Sheni Aranda, Nilu and Jacopo Bracco, and more.

Lavinia Cohen and Ileana de la Cruz

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Guests enjoyed a menu starting with tomato and basil crackers, bluefin tuna tartare with Kaluga caviar, and main courses of seared branzino and Wagyu filet mignon, paired with the unique Iberian Harmony cocktail made with The Macallan The Harmony Collection made with rich cacao, infused with Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico, Crème de Cacao, Pedro Ximenez Sherry, chocolate, and orange bitters.

The Macallan The Harmony Collection

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The evening ended with a Basque cheese tart along with a sensory experience guided by Katie Nahat and a tasting of The Macallan Rare Cask. An annual masterpiece, The Macallan Rare Cask served as a testament to The Macallan’s unmatched expertise in the art of wood craftsmanship. With its all-natural hue and unique flavor profile, it showcased a harmonious blend of woody subtleties seamlessly entwined with hints of vanilla, succulent fruits, and delightful, sweet spices.

seared branzino with a Bilbaina emulsion and a potato tart

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The Macallan Harmony Collection and The Macallan Rare Cask

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Madlena Kalinova and guest

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Naeem Khan and Madlena Kalinova

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

