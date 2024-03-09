The Macallan and the Rubell Museum celebrated International Women’s Day on March 6 with an exclusive dinner hosted by The Macallan National Brand Ambassador Katie Nahat.

Photo Credit: Romain Maurice

The festive evening featured some of The Macallan’s most coveted expressions to celebrate creativity and craftsmanship in the world of art and exquisite whisky making.

Notable guests included Ileana de la Cruz, Lavinia Cohen, Ari Cohen, Frank and Sheni Aranda, Nilu and Jacopo Bracco, and more.

Guests enjoyed a menu starting with tomato and basil crackers, bluefin tuna tartare with Kaluga caviar, and main courses of seared branzino and Wagyu filet mignon, paired with the unique Iberian Harmony cocktail made with The Macallan The Harmony Collection made with rich cacao, infused with Cinco Jotas Jamón Ibérico, Crème de Cacao, Pedro Ximenez Sherry, chocolate, and orange bitters.

The evening ended with a Basque cheese tart along with a sensory experience guided by Katie Nahat and a tasting of The Macallan Rare Cask. An annual masterpiece, The Macallan Rare Cask served as a testament to The Macallan’s unmatched expertise in the art of wood craftsmanship. With its all-natural hue and unique flavor profile, it showcased a harmonious blend of woody subtleties seamlessly entwined with hints of vanilla, succulent fruits, and delightful, sweet spices.

