Photo Credit: Courtesy

Loved by the likes of Kate Middleton, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevigne, London-based brand, ME+EM, has made its way to New York with the opening of its very first US-based store right on the iconic Madison Avenue. Timeless in its design, the 1,900 square foot space reflects the brand’s collections and signature elements of luxury fabrics and expert construction delivering their singular vision of intelligent style. Following its Madison Avenue debut, the brand will open two additional U.S. boutiques in New York’s coveted Soho neighborhood and out eat in the Hamptons just in time for the summer.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Established by Clare Hornby in 2009, ME+EM quickly became renowned for its iconic trousers, precise tailoring, and luxurious silk dresses – all staples crafted for contemporary women. With the debut of its U.S. online store in 2019, ME+EM has experienced significant expansion and is eager to continue this trajectory by launching three new store locations. These shops offer customers a tangible connection to the brand, presenting an opportunity to explore its stylish monthly selections firsthand. “Following our U.S. online debut, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, leading us to open not one but three new stores in New York this Spring. At ME+EM, our customers are always at the heart of what we do, which guided our choice of three key locations in the Upper East Side, SoHo, and the Hamptons. Establishing a physical presence in the U.S. has always been a major ambition, making this a significant achievement for us,” Clare Hornby, the founder, remarked.

Photo Credit: Courtesy