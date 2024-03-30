HB
Fashion, News | March 30, 2024

Royal-Approved Brand, ME+EM, Opens First U.S. Flagship Store

Fashion, News | March 30, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Royal-Approved Brand, ME+EM, Opens First U.S. Flagship StorePhoto Credit: Courtesy

Loved by the likes of Kate Middleton, Margot Robbie, and Cara Delevigne, London-based brand, ME+EM, has made its way to New York with the opening of its very first US-based store right on the iconic Madison Avenue. Timeless in its design, the 1,900 square foot space reflects the brand’s collections and signature elements of luxury fabrics and expert construction delivering their singular vision of intelligent style. Following its Madison Avenue debut, the brand will open two additional U.S. boutiques in New York’s coveted Soho neighborhood and out eat in the Hamptons just in time for the summer. 

Royal-Approved Brand, ME+EM, Opens First U.S. Flagship StorePhoto Credit: Courtesy

Established by Clare Hornby in 2009, ME+EM quickly became renowned for its iconic trousers, precise tailoring, and luxurious silk dresses – all staples crafted for contemporary women. With the debut of its U.S. online store in 2019, ME+EM has experienced significant expansion and is eager to continue this trajectory by launching three new store locations. These shops offer customers a tangible connection to the brand, presenting an opportunity to explore its stylish monthly selections firsthand. “Following our U.S. online debut, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, leading us to open not one but three new stores in New York this Spring. At ME+EM, our customers are always at the heart of what we do, which guided our choice of three key locations in the Upper East Side, SoHo, and the Hamptons. Establishing a physical presence in the U.S. has always been a major ambition, making this a significant achievement for us,” Clare Hornby, the founder, remarked.

Royal-Approved Brand, ME+EM, Opens First U.S. Flagship StorePhoto Credit: Courtesy

To mark its U.S. debut, ME+EM has partnered with the New York architectural firm Rigos Mills and British creatives, blending British craftsmanship with American design across its three new locations. Visitors are welcomed into a tranquil haven, starting with an entrance table made of English burr oak and brass from the Edward John Milton Studio. The stores are adorned with unique pieces by ceramist Tina Vaia, showcasing the brand’s commitment to mixing textures and combining luxury with accessibility. The decor includes a mustard fine corduroy-covered 1970s sofa and fitting room curtains made of Java cotton velvet, creating a cozy and inviting atmosphere throughout.

Related Articles

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall
News

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s dining scene is hotter than ever — here are the new restaurants in Miami to have on your radar this fall.

Latest Story

  • Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
    Beauty

    Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

  • Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
    Entrepreneur

    Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

  • Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
    Fashion

    Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

  • Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
    News

    Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

  • Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
    Fashion

    Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall
News

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s dining scene is hotter than ever — here are the new restaurants in Miami to have on your radar this fall.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black