In their search for an inaugural collaborator, the brand sought someone with a deep-rooted affinity for the brand, making Culpo an obvious selection due to her longstanding support, notably her iconic moment in 2017 wearing their Gingham Cabana Set on the beach, which became a sensation. “Olivia embodies timeless beauty and is an American icon, which influenced the collection’s color scheme, reflecting her personal style and nodding to the black and white gingham outfit she famously wore. This collaboration simply made sense,” Alexandra Grief, the founder and designer explains.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Montce

The collection offers a comprehensive assortment of must-haves, including swimwear, slip dresses, micro and tennis skirts, button-downs, and vintage-inspired corset tops. It caters to a range of tastes, from elegant to athletic, and is intended for a diverse audience. “Being a longtime admirer of the brand, I’m thrilled to introduce my debut swimwear capsule collection with Montce,” Culpo expresses. “We’ve collaborated to craft a stunning lineup that introduces a fun reinterpretation of traditional swimwear designs, reflecting my own style preferences throughout.”