HB
Fashion, News | March 6, 2024

The Power of Three: Introducing The New Cartier Trinity Bag Collection

Fashion, News | March 6, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Since 1924, Cartier’s Trinity has remained an iconic, signature design for the brand. Instantly recognizable and reimagined throughout the years, the Trinity was born from Louis Cartier’s imagination and has since solidified itself as a constant for Cartier – a simple yet defining design featuring three rings and three different types of gold. This year, the Maison is celebrating the Trinity line’s 100th anniversary with the release of their current signature accessories, a collection of chic and classic bags.

The Power of Three: Introducing The New Cartier Trinity Bag CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

The Trinity bag collection from Cartier triples the essence of elegance, celebrating the number three—a deeply significant figure in Cartier’s storied heritage. This number not only echoes the trio of founding brothers, Louis, Jacques, and Pierre, but also mirrors the prestigious lineage of Cartier’s historic boutiques in Paris, London, and New York. The collection’s design, featuring lightly grained bags with three distinct gussets, introduces a touch of suppleness, while the trio of rings—finished in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold—adds a striking contrast against the bags’ black canvas.

The Power of Three: Introducing The New Cartier Trinity Bag CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

Each ring is meticulously crafted to serve a unique purpose, acting as either a chic handle tie or an elegant shoulder strap loop. With a range of styles that includes a classic handbag, a sleek small rectangular bag designed for shoulder or crossbody wear, and a charming mini shoulder bag, the three rings imbue each piece with a layer of sophistication. The Trinity collection effortlessly combines understated luxury with versatile functionality, making each of the three city bags a testament to Cartier’s legacy of refined elegance.

The Power of Three: Introducing The New Cartier Trinity Bag CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of CartierThe Power of Three: Introducing The New Cartier Trinity Bag CollectionPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Cartier

The new collection is complete with a range of small leather goods, including a credit card holder and round pouch that resembles a zipped case and can be worn either as a pendant or over the shoulder. The bags are available in black, ruby red, rose quartz, and jade green. All the bags in the Trinity collection are paired with a contrasting color – burgundy for the black bag and black for the pink, green, and red ones.

Related Articles

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

Latest Story

  • The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
    Haute Partners

    The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

  • How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
    News

    How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

  • Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
    Fashion

    Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

  • These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
    Fashion

    These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

  • Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
    Fashion

    Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

Related Articles

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Haute Partners

The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

By Mary Gibson

Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
News

How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty

By Adrienne Faurote

At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur
Fashion

Chanel Renews Grand Palais Patronage: A 30 Million Euro Investment In Parisian Cultur

By Adrienne Faurote

The relationship between Chanel and the Grand Palais began in 2005 with Karl Lagerfeld’s imaginative fashion shows.

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week
Fashion

These Were The Hautest Shows Of New York Fashion Week

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

It’s safe to say fashion is officially back in the city — ahead, we take a look back on the best shows of New York Fashion Week.

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo
Fashion

Louis Vuitton Unveils Men’s Fall Collection Inspired By Late Painter Park Seo-Bo

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Louis Vuitton has launched Fall, a Men’s Capsule Collection that just made its grand debut this week inspired by painter Park Seo-Bo.

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here
News

The Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams Collection Is Officially Here

By Adrienne Faurote

Tiffany & Co. has unveiled new designs from its Tiffany Titan by Pharrell Williams collection, featuring freshwater pearls.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black