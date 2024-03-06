Since 1924, Cartier’s Trinity has remained an iconic, signature design for the brand. Instantly recognizable and reimagined throughout the years, the Trinity was born from Louis Cartier’s imagination and has since solidified itself as a constant for Cartier – a simple yet defining design featuring three rings and three different types of gold. This year, the Maison is celebrating the Trinity line’s 100th anniversary with the release of their current signature accessories, a collection of chic and classic bags.

The Trinity bag collection from Cartier triples the essence of elegance, celebrating the number three—a deeply significant figure in Cartier’s storied heritage. This number not only echoes the trio of founding brothers, Louis, Jacques, and Pierre, but also mirrors the prestigious lineage of Cartier’s historic boutiques in Paris, London, and New York. The collection’s design, featuring lightly grained bags with three distinct gussets, introduces a touch of suppleness, while the trio of rings—finished in yellow gold, rose gold, and white gold—adds a striking contrast against the bags’ black canvas.

Each ring is meticulously crafted to serve a unique purpose, acting as either a chic handle tie or an elegant shoulder strap loop. With a range of styles that includes a classic handbag, a sleek small rectangular bag designed for shoulder or crossbody wear, and a charming mini shoulder bag, the three rings imbue each piece with a layer of sophistication. The Trinity collection effortlessly combines understated luxury with versatile functionality, making each of the three city bags a testament to Cartier’s legacy of refined elegance.

