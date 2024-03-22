HB
City Guide, News | March 22, 2024

Meet Fashion’s New Favorite Hotel in Paris: Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs

City Guide, News | March 22, 2024
Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs has officially caught the fashion industry’s eye. Nestled in the luxurious Left Bank neighborhood of Saint-Placide just steps away from Le Bon Marché, the newly unveiled Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs has become a haven for all things fashion through its inspirational no to the illustrious Golden Age of travel. 

Meet Fashion’s New Favorite Hotel in Paris: Hôtel des Grands VoyageursPhoto Credit: Courtesy

This Parisian lifestyle hotel, boasting 138 rooms, has been meticulously designed by the internationally acclaimed Fabrizio Casiraghi. Drawing inspiration from an era when travel was synonymous with discovery and luxury, the hotel is set to offer its guests an experience akin to entering the private abode of a worldly Parisian art collector. Casiraghi brings his distinct flair for blending the traditional with the modern to Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs. His portfolio, which includes the chic Hotel La Ponche in Saint-Tropez and the iconic Drouant in Paris, serves as a backdrop to his latest Parisian venture. The hotel’s decor pays homage to the elegant whimsy of Yves Saint-Laurent and Pierre Bergé’s private dwellings, adorned with a sophisticated collection of international art pieces that echo the storied antique dealers’ square in St-Germain-des-Prés. Guests can expect to marvel at lithographs by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall, bespoke mirrors crafted by Osanna Visconti di Modrone, and captivating bas-relief sculptures by François Gilles.

Meet Fashion’s New Favorite Hotel in Paris: Hôtel des Grands VoyageursPhoto Credit: CourtesyMeet Fashion’s New Favorite Hotel in Paris: Hôtel des Grands VoyageursPhoto Credit: Courtesy

The guest rooms and suites at Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs exude a blend of understated elegance and old-world charm. From classic rooms to junior suites, each space is designed to provide a serene retreat amidst the bustle of Paris, complete with luxurious amenities from Diptyque. Throughout Paris Fashion Week, the charm of the rooms certainly flooded social media from some of the industry’s biggest style icons, as well as the avant-garde style gym, designed to rejuvenate both mind and body in a beautifully designed space.

Meet Fashion’s New Favorite Hotel in Paris: Hôtel des Grands VoyageursPhoto Credit: Courtesy

At the core of Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is its brasserie, Grands Voyageurs, a celebration of the historic Franco-American culinary romance. The menu is a delightful blend of French and American cuisines, with dishes like pâté en croûte, sole meunière, and a reimagined Waldorf salad. The hotel is also home to the incredibly cool establishment, Poppy, a clandestine bar nestled beneath the hotel, offering guests an intimate setting for enjoying expertly crafted cocktails well into the night.

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs invites travelers to immerse themselves in an environment where luxury meets history, and every corner tells a story of art, travel, and fashion.

Related Articles

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn
News

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn

By Laura Schreffler

Get ready to rev your engines, Las Vegas! The third annual Concours at Wynn is heading to Sin City this November.

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles
News

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

There are three new one Michelin star holders in Los Angeles, as well as one new two-star addition. But who made the cut?

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”
News

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”

By Adrienne Faurote

Brunello Cucinelli has partnered once again with Neiman Marcus, debuting a bespoke capsule collection — “Road to Solomeo.”

Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York
News

Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York

By Laura Schreffler

Our cocktail of the week is from North America’s 50 Best Bars highest climber Martiny’s New York with its intricate Grand Martiny’s libation.

Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Jonathan Anderson proves artwork and fashion go hand in hand with the Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris.

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography
Haute Partners

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography

By Haute Living

Quality travel content has become a fascinating arena of entertainment, and creator Max Zaharenkov is a poster child of authenticity and visual splendor in this world.

Latest Story

  • Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn
    News

    Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn

  • Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles
    News

    Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles

  • Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”
    News

    Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”

  • Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York
    News

    Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York

  • Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
    Fashion

    Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn
News

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles
News

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”
News

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”

Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York
News

Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York

Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Trending Articless

Related Articles

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn
News

Las Vegas Is Gearing Up For The 3rd Annual Concours At Wynn

By Laura Schreffler

Get ready to rev your engines, Las Vegas! The third annual Concours at Wynn is heading to Sin City this November.

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles
News

Meet The Newest Michelin Star Holders In Los Angeles

By Laura Schreffler

There are three new one Michelin star holders in Los Angeles, as well as one new two-star addition. But who made the cut?

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”
News

Brunello Cucinelli & Neiman Marcus Come Together Again To Present “Road to Solomeo”

By Adrienne Faurote

Brunello Cucinelli has partnered once again with Neiman Marcus, debuting a bespoke capsule collection — “Road to Solomeo.”

Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York
News

Cocktail Of The Week: The Grand Martiny’s At Martiny’s New York

By Laura Schreffler

Our cocktail of the week is from North America’s 50 Best Bars highest climber Martiny’s New York with its intricate Grand Martiny’s libation.

Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection
Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Taps Into ‘Radical Reduction’ For The Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Jonathan Anderson proves artwork and fashion go hand in hand with the Loewe Spring/Summer 2025 collection in Paris.

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography
Haute Partners

Max Zaharenkov: Exploring The Globe Through Adventure And Photography

By Haute Living

Quality travel content has become a fascinating arena of entertainment, and creator Max Zaharenkov is a poster child of authenticity and visual splendor in this world.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black