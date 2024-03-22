Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs has officially caught the fashion industry’s eye. Nestled in the luxurious Left Bank neighborhood of Saint-Placide just steps away from Le Bon Marché, the newly unveiled Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs has become a haven for all things fashion through its inspirational no to the illustrious Golden Age of travel.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

This Parisian lifestyle hotel, boasting 138 rooms, has been meticulously designed by the internationally acclaimed Fabrizio Casiraghi. Drawing inspiration from an era when travel was synonymous with discovery and luxury, the hotel is set to offer its guests an experience akin to entering the private abode of a worldly Parisian art collector. Casiraghi brings his distinct flair for blending the traditional with the modern to Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs. His portfolio, which includes the chic Hotel La Ponche in Saint-Tropez and the iconic Drouant in Paris, serves as a backdrop to his latest Parisian venture. The hotel’s decor pays homage to the elegant whimsy of Yves Saint-Laurent and Pierre Bergé’s private dwellings, adorned with a sophisticated collection of international art pieces that echo the storied antique dealers’ square in St-Germain-des-Prés. Guests can expect to marvel at lithographs by Gustav Klimt and Marc Chagall, bespoke mirrors crafted by Osanna Visconti di Modrone, and captivating bas-relief sculptures by François Gilles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Photo Credit: Courtesy

The guest rooms and suites at Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs exude a blend of understated elegance and old-world charm. From classic rooms to junior suites, each space is designed to provide a serene retreat amidst the bustle of Paris, complete with luxurious amenities from Diptyque. Throughout Paris Fashion Week, the charm of the rooms certainly flooded social media from some of the industry’s biggest style icons, as well as the avant-garde style gym, designed to rejuvenate both mind and body in a beautifully designed space.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

At the core of Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs is its brasserie, Grands Voyageurs, a celebration of the historic Franco-American culinary romance. The menu is a delightful blend of French and American cuisines, with dishes like pâté en croûte, sole meunière, and a reimagined Waldorf salad. The hotel is also home to the incredibly cool establishment, Poppy, a clandestine bar nestled beneath the hotel, offering guests an intimate setting for enjoying expertly crafted cocktails well into the night.

Hôtel des Grands Voyageurs invites travelers to immerse themselves in an environment where luxury meets history, and every corner tells a story of art, travel, and fashion.