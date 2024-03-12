HB
City Guide, News | March 12, 2024

Meet Chelsea Living Room: Manhattan’s New Nightlife Spot Where Every Night Is A Luxe Affair

City Guide, News | March 12, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Transport yourself to an era of old New York elegance at Manhattan’s newest haute spot, Chelsea Living Room. Think overflowing dry martinis, lavish caviar dishes, a leopard print carpet, and a piano playing live jazz music by select musicians setting the scene for an intimate and glamorous night on the town. The new supper club nestled on West 14th Street delivers nostalgic French-American bistro fare. Riffs of classic dishes like a Martini Dip are served alongside classic, expertly crafted cocktails with a fresh, modern take like a nitrogen-infused Espresso Martinis. “Recognizing the evolving New York nightlife scene, we sought to create a unique experience that caters to a desire for a sophisticated night out. Chelsea Living Room goes beyond just good food, offering a complete ‘night out’ experience with exceptional dining and entertainment, catering to those who seek more than just a meal,” shares founder Dylan Grace.

Meet Chelsea Living Room: Manhattan's New Nightlife Spot Where Every Night Is A Luxe AffairPhoto Credit: Patrick Dolande

Nightlife impresario and founder, Grace, is well-versed in being a part of buzzworthy haute spots in New York, from Montauk’s iconic Ruschemeyer’s, Surf Lodge, and Gurney’s to Manhattan’s Common Ground and The Palace NYC. Grace has taken his talents to the Chelsea neighborhood with the opening of this effortlessly cool supper club that serves as a refreshing and alluring addition to the area. “Having spent years in hospitality, I recognized a gap for those seeking an alternative to their typical nightclub scene. I saw an opportunity to leverage my experience to create a unique and enduring concept. Chelsea Living Room offers an elevated dining experience with a sophisticated lounge ambiance, fostering a friend-of-a-friend encounter through its welcoming atmosphere,” says Grace.

Meet Chelsea Living Room: Manhattan's New Nightlife Spot Where Every Night Is A Luxe AffairPhoto Credit: Patrick Dolande

Intimate lighting sets the scene inviting guests to a sexy, and swanky space. Designed by Cat O’Brien, the cozy interior is inspired by a classic living room blending traditional elements with quirky details creating a lived-in, but chic ambiance. The experience begins in the front dining room as bright flames flicker in the fireplace. A marbled bar surface gives off an elegant energy while patterned wallpaper and carpeting add a touch of personality. A piano sits nestled in the corner, ready to be played by the rotating notable pianists and jazz bands. Large booths set the tone for easy conversations, while the hidden lounge offers intimate spaces best fit for a luxe date night. Enveloped in low ceilings and a dramatic cheetah print carpet, guests make their way to the bar or the semi-hiding lounge. Chandeliers accent the space with a soft glow ideal for late-night cocktails and curated events.

Meet Chelsea Living Room: Manhattan's New Nightlife Spot Where Every Night Is A Luxe AffairPhoto Credit: Patrick Dolande

The “if you know, you know” lounge delivers sophistication with a touch of flirtatious rebellion. The downstairs features a cellar lounge offering an exclusive space for private gatherings, tasting events, and more. 

