Fashion, News | March 1, 2024

Haute News: Louis Vuitton Will Debut The Cruise 2025 Collection In Barcelona

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Louis Vuitton has officially announced that their Cruise 2025 show will take place in the city of Barcelona on May 23rd as part of the House’s multiple collaborative efforts with the Catalan capital. The Maison has also chosen Barcelona as the home of Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona, including the Louis Vuitton qualifying session beginning this summer. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

With the ‘Art of Travel’ being a true value of Louis Vuitton, the Maison has staged shows across the globe at world-renowned locations throughout the years paying homage to art and local culture. In previous years, the brand has hosted its Cruise shows at esteemed venues in Palm Springs, Niterói, Kyoto, and more. This year’s exact location in Barcelona has yet to be revealed, but looking at previous locations it’s sure to hold major historic value to the city. The show invites guests and viewers to experience one of the most vibrant and dynamic destinations in Europe. 

“It is an immense pleasure to collaborate with the city of Barcelona sharing common values with Louis Vuitton that are deeply anchored into a remarkable heritage and the passion for creativity. The upcoming Cruise fashion show, encapsulating Women’s Artistic Director Nicolas Ghesquière’s vision for the collection, as well as the upcoming Louis Vuitton Cup and the 37th America’s Cup, will undoubtedly capture Louis Vuitton’s long-standing relationship with Barcelona and the Catalan region in the most ultimate way,” shared Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. 

Along with the Cruise show, the brand will celebrate the LV Cup and the 37th edition of the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup Barcelona with multiple events such as hospitality, an exhibition, and cultural activations with guests from around the world. Additionally, Louis Vuitton is set to launch its highly-anticipated City Guide for Barcelona alongside a cultural pop-up kiosk and event. The Maison and the city of Barcelona are also working on educational programs to support creativity and design in the city.

The Maison’s relationship with Barcelona dates back to the beginning of the 20th century as the Maison played an active role at the 1929 Barcelona International Exhibition, bringing together industry, art, and innovation. Louis Vuitton opened its first store in Spain in the city of Barcelona in 1987 and now has two stores in the Catalan capital. Louis Vuitton’s footprint extends to the Catalonia region, well-known for its great leather savoir-faire tradition, where the Maison opened its first workshop in 1990 and now operates six leather goods workshops in Catalunya employing over 1800 people.

Cruise season is undoubtedly a Haute Living favorite, and we can’t wait to see what Nicolas Ghesquière brings to Barcelona.

