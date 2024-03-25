Los Angeles Welcomed The Grand Hermès Parade

Photo Credit: Will Matsuda

Last week, Los Angeles became the stage for an event unlike any other in the world of luxury and design. The Hermès Parade, an immersive event centered around the prestigious brand’s home collection, unfolded as a live narrative, engaging and enchanting guests with a unique blend of choreography and storytelling. This gathering was not just an exhibition but a celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and the timeless elegance that Hermès has been synonymous with since its inception in 1837.

In fact (a brief digression), Hermès has long been celebrated for its dedication to the artisan model and its deep-rooted humanist values. The brand’s unwavering commitment to the freedom of creation, the spirit of innovation, and the relentless pursuit of exquisite materials, along with the transmission of unparalleled savoir-faire, has solidified its status as a bastion of quality and durability. As an independent, family-owned entity that spans 16 métiers, Hermès prioritizes maintaining a significant portion of its production in France, through its 60 workshops and production sites. With a global presence through its 294 stores in 45 countries, the company stands as a global emblem of luxury, employing over 22,000 individuals worldwide. Under the stewardship of CEO Axel Dumas, a member of the sixth generation of the founding family, Hermès continues to embody the spirit of artisanal excellence and innovation. Hermès also demonstrates a steadfast commitment to cultural and environmental stewardship through the Fondation d’entreprise Hermès, established in 2008. The foundation supports a wide array of initiatives aimed at fostering artistic creation, training, and the transmission of savoir-faire, promoting biodiversity, and preserving the environment.

Photo Credit: Will Matsuda Photo Credit: Will Matsuda

Back in Los Angeles — the Hermès Parade show took inspiration from the concept of a house move, transforming this everyday occurrence into a spectacle of light, movement, and creativity. Directed by the acclaimed choreographer Philippe Decouflé and curated by the artistic directors of the Hermès home universe, Charlotte Macaux Perelman and Alexis Fabry, the event spotlighted the brand’s home collection in a narrative that bridged form, material, and functionality. The performance featured fifty-six dancers who, through a series of 70 non-linear acts, brought over 400 objects to life, ranging from furniture and lighting to textiles and tableware. The culmination of the event was the Pony Dance, a playful and engaging performance that paid homage to Hermès’ equestrian roots. This final act served not only as a celebration of the brand’s heritage but also as an invitation for guests to partake in the joie de vivre of the moment.

Photo Credit: Will Matsuda

The Hermès Parade underscored the brand’s evolving role not just as a purveyor of luxury goods, but as a cultural icon that continues to inspire and delight with its unique vision of beauty.