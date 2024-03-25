HB
City Guide, News | March 25, 2024

LoLa 41 Brings Global Bistro Flair to Naples

City Guide, News | March 25, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

In an exclusive interview, CEO Mark Daley discusses the inspiration behind LoLa 41’s expansion, its unique design concept, and the signature dishes and cocktails set to captivate Naples.

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

LoLa 41, known for its popularity in Palm Beach, Nantucket, and Boston (where it goes by LoLa42), is set to make its debut in downtown Naples in March, adding another gem to its roster of locations. The restaurant’s name, a clever play on longitude and latitude, pays homage to the 41st parallel.

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Haute Living (HL): Why did LoLa 41 expand to Naples?
Mark Daley (MD): With the success of Palm Beach, we knew we needed to expand quickly in South Florida and always had our eyes set on Naples. We have guests with roots in Naples and the demand was there!

HL: What is the ambiance and design concept for LoLa 41 Naples?
MD: LoLa 41 is an eclectic space – a global bistro with global design elements. The anchor and energy of the restaurant is the 30-seat bar which has antique coins decorated within the countertop from the countries on the 41st parallel. This incorporates the global bistro theme of our restaurant and symbolizes where our menu seeks its inspiration.

Lobster avocado napoleon with mango, avocado, cucumber, piquillo vinaigrette, shallot, celery, red sorrel, and yuzu aioli

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

HL: Will the food and cocktail menu have drinks and dishes specific to Naples?
MD: The menu is nearly identical to our other locations and features food, cocktails, and wine from the countries on the 41st parallel of the globe.

HL: What are the most popular LoLa 41 dishes and cocktails?
MD: There is something for everyone at LoLa 41. LoLa’s sushi rolls and sashimi are absolute showstoppers. Other popular dishes include our poke nachos, chicken lettuce cups, wagyu beef tartare, grilled octopus, and our famous ‘LoLa Burger’. Our ‘Spicy Flamingo’ cocktail has been a current guest favorite with tequila, watermelon, agave nectar, lime, and a spicy rim. You can’t go wrong with pairing that with our best-selling ‘Anata’ roll (spicy tuna, cucumber, Tempura, shiso, tuna, and wasabi aioli).

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

“We are excited to grow the brand to our second location within Florida,” Daley concludes. “We are eager to serve our guests in Naples and look forward to expanding to other Florida locations soon as well as nationwide.”

560 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102

Toro tartare made with togarashi sesame cannoli shell, unagi, avocado crema, and scallion

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

‘Snowbird’ infused with citrus vodka, unfiltered sake, lychee, coconut, lime, mint, and cucumber

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Korean beef bulgogi with egg noodles, Chinese broccoli, gochujang, crispy garlic, and chili threads

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Poke nachos with tuna, salmon, red wakame, avocado, eel sauce, shiso aioli, and wonton chips

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

‘Con-Cu-Bine’ cocktail made with Prairie cucumber vodka, sake, passion fruit, and lychee

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Grilled octopus with preserved lemon & mint gremolata, confit marble potato, and ndjua vinaigrette

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Nigiri

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

‘Spicy Flamingo’ cocktail with Ghost tequila, watermelon, agave nectar, lime, and with a spicy rim

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Pretzel Parfait

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

Related Articles

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

By Haute Living

Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

By Adrienne Faurote

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

By Kalena Phung

Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

Trouble With Wanderlust: Struggles Of Female Solo Travelers
Haute Partners

Trouble With Wanderlust: Struggles Of Female Solo Travelers

By Haute Living

For those with wanderlust, all the world is a gripping book they simply cannot seem to put down. So, they travel. 

Latest Story

  • Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
    Haute Scene

    Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

  • The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
    Fashion

    The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

  • The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
    Haute Partners

    The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

  • Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
    Travel

    Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

  • The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
    News

    The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

Related Articles

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City
Haute Scene

Lennox Lewis’s Rocavaka Launches This October In New York City

By Haute Living

Join us for an exclusive evening as we celebrate the launch of Lennox Lewis’s Champions Limited Edition Rocavaka. Meet the boxing legend himself as we toast to his legacy and the unveiling of this premium vodka. The evening will take place on Sunday, October 13th, 2024, at the chic Le Bar Penelope in New York […]

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power
Fashion

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 Collection Is A Masterclass In Sartorial Soft Power

By Adrienne Faurote

The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 collection might be the ultimate epitome of Ghesquière’s design eye throughout the last decade.

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 
Haute Partners

The Amrit Ocean Resort Is A Premier Luxury Wellness Destination 

By Kalena Phung

Amrit Ocean Resorts welcomes guests to Florida’s newest luxury beachfront resort highlighting health and wellness.

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World
Travel

Where To Stay When Visiting The 7 Wonders Of The Modern World

By Laura Schreffler

Choose your adventure! Here are the best places to stay when visiting the seven wonders of the modern world.

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine
News

The Next Generation Of Napa Valley Cult Wine

By Haute Living

From Harlan Estate to MacDonald to Dalle Valle, here is all you need to know about the next generation Of Napa Valley cult wine.

Trouble With Wanderlust: Struggles Of Female Solo Travelers
Haute Partners

Trouble With Wanderlust: Struggles Of Female Solo Travelers

By Haute Living

For those with wanderlust, all the world is a gripping book they simply cannot seem to put down. So, they travel. 

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black