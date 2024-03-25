LoLa 41 Brings Global Bistro Flair to Naples

In an exclusive interview, CEO Mark Daley discusses the inspiration behind LoLa 41’s expansion, its unique design concept, and the signature dishes and cocktails set to captivate Naples.

Photo Credit: Ovi Mustea

LoLa 41, known for its popularity in Palm Beach, Nantucket, and Boston (where it goes by LoLa42), is set to make its debut in downtown Naples in March, adding another gem to its roster of locations. The restaurant’s name, a clever play on longitude and latitude, pays homage to the 41st parallel.

Haute Living (HL): Why did LoLa 41 expand to Naples?

Mark Daley (MD): With the success of Palm Beach, we knew we needed to expand quickly in South Florida and always had our eyes set on Naples. We have guests with roots in Naples and the demand was there!

HL: What is the ambiance and design concept for LoLa 41 Naples?

MD: LoLa 41 is an eclectic space – a global bistro with global design elements. The anchor and energy of the restaurant is the 30-seat bar which has antique coins decorated within the countertop from the countries on the 41st parallel. This incorporates the global bistro theme of our restaurant and symbolizes where our menu seeks its inspiration.

HL: Will the food and cocktail menu have drinks and dishes specific to Naples?

MD: The menu is nearly identical to our other locations and features food, cocktails, and wine from the countries on the 41st parallel of the globe.

HL: What are the most popular LoLa 41 dishes and cocktails?

MD: There is something for everyone at LoLa 41. LoLa’s sushi rolls and sashimi are absolute showstoppers. Other popular dishes include our poke nachos, chicken lettuce cups, wagyu beef tartare, grilled octopus, and our famous ‘LoLa Burger’. Our ‘Spicy Flamingo’ cocktail has been a current guest favorite with tequila, watermelon, agave nectar, lime, and a spicy rim. You can’t go wrong with pairing that with our best-selling ‘Anata’ roll (spicy tuna, cucumber, Tempura, shiso, tuna, and wasabi aioli).

“We are excited to grow the brand to our second location within Florida,” Daley concludes. “We are eager to serve our guests in Naples and look forward to expanding to other Florida locations soon as well as nationwide.”

560 9th St S, Naples, FL 34102

