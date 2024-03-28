HB
News | March 28, 2024

Lionel Messi Is Saving The Environment, One Cleat At A Time

News | March 28, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Leo MessiPhoto Credit: Join The Planet

Soccer icon Lionel Messi is giving back this Earth Month through a new sustainable (and artistic) collaboration.

Leo MessiPhoto Credit: Join The Planet

The Inter Miami CF star has teamed up with Join the Planet and sustainable materials brand Karün to release a limited-edition sculpture of his left cleati, made from recycled materials. The sculpture, measuring in exact replication of Messi’s left foot, features a blue color scheme inspired by the Paraná River that runs through Rosario, Argentina – where Messi was born.

Leo MessiPhoto Credit: Join The Planet

With every purchase of the Messi Boot, consumers will also receive a digital certificate of authenticity. Powered by blockchain technology this certificate ensures transparency and traceability guaranteeing that each purchase is an authentic piece of eco-conscious art endorsed by Messi himself.

Leo MessiPhoto Credit: Join The Planet

 

The collaboration is Messi’s effort to lead the fight against climate change, representing a crucial step in combating global pollution. Messi aims to use his influence to promote environmental conservation, with the project focusing on recycling thousands of tons of plastic into the sculpture. Proceeds from sales will directly contribute to the Join the Planet Foundation, supporting its mission to protect and regenerate natural ecosystems worldwide, with the first initiative focusing on the Paraná River.

Leo MessiPhoto Credit: Join The Planet

Crafted with recycled materials from Patagonia, Indonesia, China, Thailand, India, Chile, and Ghana, the collectable sculpture of
Messi’s renowned soccer cleat incorporates recycled nylon plastic from discarded fishing nets, recycled polypropylene plastic sourced from discarded ropes and bottle caps, and recycled fiberglass for durability.

Related Articles

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall
News

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s dining scene is hotter than ever — here are the new restaurants in Miami to have on your radar this fall.

Latest Story

  • Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
    Beauty

    Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

  • Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
    Entrepreneur

    Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

  • Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
    Fashion

    Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

  • Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
    News

    Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

  • Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
    Fashion

    Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall
News

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s dining scene is hotter than ever — here are the new restaurants in Miami to have on your radar this fall.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black