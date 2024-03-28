Lionel Messi Is Saving The Environment, One Cleat At A Time

Photo Credit: Join The Planet

Soccer icon Lionel Messi is giving back this Earth Month through a new sustainable (and artistic) collaboration.

Photo Credit: Join The Planet

The Inter Miami CF star has teamed up with Join the Planet and sustainable materials brand Karün to release a limited-edition sculpture of his left cleati, made from recycled materials. The sculpture, measuring in exact replication of Messi’s left foot, features a blue color scheme inspired by the Paraná River that runs through Rosario, Argentina – where Messi was born.

Photo Credit: Join The Planet

With every purchase of the Messi Boot, consumers will also receive a digital certificate of authenticity. Powered by blockchain technology this certificate ensures transparency and traceability guaranteeing that each purchase is an authentic piece of eco-conscious art endorsed by Messi himself.

Photo Credit: Join The Planet

The collaboration is Messi’s effort to lead the fight against climate change, representing a crucial step in combating global pollution. Messi aims to use his influence to promote environmental conservation, with the project focusing on recycling thousands of tons of plastic into the sculpture. Proceeds from sales will directly contribute to the Join the Planet Foundation, supporting its mission to protect and regenerate natural ecosystems worldwide, with the first initiative focusing on the Paraná River.

Photo Credit: Join The Planet

Crafted with recycled materials from Patagonia, Indonesia, China, Thailand, India, Chile, and Ghana, the collectable sculpture of

Messi’s renowned soccer cleat incorporates recycled nylon plastic from discarded fishing nets, recycled polypropylene plastic sourced from discarded ropes and bottle caps, and recycled fiberglass for durability.