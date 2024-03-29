Coach unveils NBA star and former Haute Living cover star, Jayson Tatum, as the latest brand ambassador starring in the House’s latest campaign featuring their elevated Spring 2024 watches and sunwear. The choice of the Boston Celtics athlete is rooted in Coach’s Courage to Be Real mission which sets out to inspire others through exploring all sides of yourself with confidence. This partnership marks a new chapter in the House’s vision of Expressive Luxury and purpose-driven storytelling that champions fashion as a platform for courageous self-expression.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach

“This partnership is a bit of a full circle moment for me,” shared Tatum. “I’m always trying to push my own limits, and I look forward to working with a brand, like Coach, which celebrates this.” Throughout his journey in the sports world, the basketball star has carved a distinctive path, marked by his exceptional journey and the inspirational tale of pursuing his dreams despite challenges. Tatum is committed to making a positive impact, notably through the Jayson Tatum Foundation, which aims to offer resources, opportunities, and education to disadvantaged kids and their families. In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Tatum has earned recognition as a multi-time All-NBA First Team selectee, building an impressive career that embodies Coach’s values of hope and infinite potential.

“I’m very happy to welcome Jayson to the Coach family,” said Creative Director Stuart Vevers. “Jayson is an inspiring individual who captures the spirit of confidence and authentic self-expression at the heart of Coach. I admire his dedication to his community, as well as how he explores and celebrates who he is through his personal style. I look forward to our collaboration and to exploring Coach’s fashion language through the lens of his story and style.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach

As part of the House’s stunning Spring 2024 campaign set in dreamy, pastel landscapes, Tatum makes his brand debut wearing the Jackson Watch and the Gradient Keyhole Square Sunglasses. Both of these styles reimagine Coach’s iconic legacy of craft with an expressive attitude of today’s generation.