Fashion, Haute Beauty | March 13, 2024

Inside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los Angeles

Adrienne Faurote
Inside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los Angeles

Last week, Dior Beauty invited us to Miss Dior Avenue. An immersive pop-up boutique, situated at the iconic 8626 Melrose Avenue, Miss Dior Avenue opened its doors, offering an exclusive experience centered around the launch of the new Miss Dior Parfum by Francis Kurkdjian, the esteemed Dior Perfume Creation Director. The ephemeral boutique was open for a limited amount of time over the weekend, transcending beyond the typical retail space, becoming a first-of-its-kind sensory experience inviting visitors to fully immerse themselves into the wonderful world of Dior Beauty. 

Inside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los AngelesPhoto Credit: COURTESY OF MARC PATRICK FOR CHRISTIAN DIOR PARFUMSInside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los AngelesPhoto Credit: COURTESY OF MARC PATRICK FOR CHRISTIAN DIOR PARFUMS

Built like a mini Dior Beauty metropolis, the Miss Dior Avenue pop-up included a bespoke cafe, flower shop, and a perfumery. At the heart of Miss Dior Avenue is the rich history of the legacy of the Miss Dior fragrance, which was launched in 1947 by Christian Dior himself, with the vision to capture the essence of a generation eager to embrace life to the fullest. Throughout the last several decades, Miss Dior has evolved while staying true to its roots of youthful charm and radiance. And with the new Miss Dior Parfum, Francis Kurkdjian has once again demonstrated his unparalleled ability to reinterpret classic scents for the modern era. Drawing inspiration from the fragrance’s enduring appeal, Kurkdjian has woven together notes of jasmine, strawberry, peach, and apricot, creating a delightfully fruity and gourmand scent that invites immediate pleasure and attraction.

Inside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los Angeles
Kelsey Merritt

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF JASON SEAN WEISS/BFA.COM

To mark the major milestone for the Maison, Dior Beauty hosted a grand opening, on March 6th. The evening was illuminated by a surprise musical performance from BANKS, following an engaging set by DJ Karaba, setting the tone for an unforgettable celebration. The event was attended by celebrities and dear friends of Dior Beauty, including Maggie Rogers, Alexandra Shipp, Lucy Hale, and many others, all dressed in looks by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones for Dior. 

Inside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los Angeles
Tim Vagapov

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF JASON SEAN WEISS/BFA.COM

Inside Miss Dior Avenue: An Immersive Olfactory Pop-Up Boutique In Los Angeles
Lucy Hale

Photo Credit: COURTESY OF JASON SEAN WEISS/BFA.COM

The evening was truly a celebration of Dior Beauty’s biggest icons that continue to redefine generation after generation — sparking a little Miss Dior in us all.

