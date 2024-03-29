HB
News, Travel | March 29, 2024

How To Have The Best Night Ever In Singapore: Choose Your Own Adventure!

News, Travel | March 29, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler
Singapore
Singapore skyline

Photo Credit: Singapore Tourism Board 

Singapore is a dream destination. Why, might you ask? I’ll tell you! This cosmopolitan Asian country offers a diverse array of nightlife activities that caters to a wide range of interests and has offerings for every type of traveler, whether they’re interested in entertainment and attractions, arts, wellness, food, or cocktails. Regardless of interest or personality, Singapore is a place where travelers will have the Best Night Ever. Singapore is THE destination where ordinary moments are transformed into extraordinary experiences. Below, check out a few ways to choose your own adventure for a tailored made in Singapore experience!

FOR THOSE WHO PRIORITIZE THEIR WELL-BEING

Capella Singapore
Auriga Spa at Capella Singapore

Photo Credit: Georg Roske

Travelers who prioritize their well-being can start their wellness evening with Vinyasa yoga or a strength training class at Trapeze Rec. Club , a wellness club that offers a range of workout classes, recovery facilities, personalized consultations, and more. Next, wellness enthusiasts can venture over to Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island for a local inspired spa treatment at the award-winning Auriga Spa. To top off the night, travelers may venture out to Synthesis, one of Singapore’s top bars which draws inspiration from traditional Chinese Medicine.

FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE ENTHUSIAST

National Gallery
National Gallery

Photo Credit: Singapore Tourism Board

Travelers who love an immersive museum experience can start their evening visiting smaller galleries in Singapore featuring local talents or try their hand at their own masterpiece at The Potter’s Guilt before heading to the National Gallery to check out the world’s largest public collection of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art. For dinner, culture enthusiasts can dine at the conveniently located Violet Oon at the National Gallery specializing in Peranakan cuisine which features a blend of Chinese ingredients and cooking techniques, along with spices and native ingredients used by the indigenous Malays. After dinner, visitors can end their evening with some music and a cocktail at Blue Jaz, Bali Lane, one of Singapore’s top jazz clubs.

FOR THE GASTRO TRAVELER

Jigger & Pony
Jigger & Pony

Photo Credit: Jigger & Pony

Gastro Travelers can kick-off their best night ever with a tour of Brass Lion Distillery, a full-fledged gin distillery based in Singapore. Next, they can head to one of Singapore’s top bars, Jigger & Pony where traditional drinks are recreated with irreverence and flair. After a pre-dinner cocktail, travelers can head to Michelin Starred Restaurant Born, named to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants this year. The award winning restaurant is housed in Jinricksha Station, where Chef Zor Tan cooks up a 9-course tasting menu inspired by the circle of life and his personal journey, melding French gastronomy with Chinese cooking. Foodies can then proceed to enjoy bar-hopping on Haji Lane, Singapore’s original ‘Indie Hub.’ Finally, they can finish off their night by going to Marquee Nightclub.

FOR THOSE WHO ALWAYS NEED TO BE ENTERTAINED AND WANT THE ULTIMATE SG EXPERIENCE

2019 Singapore GP
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90 leads Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W10, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90,aa and Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG W10 at the start of the race during the Singapore GP at Singapore Street Circuit

Photo Credit: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Entertainment-seekers can head to Singapore in late September for glitz, glamour and nonstop racing action with the return of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and all adjacent concerts and programming. Travelers who want to witness the action, but wish to come to Singapore at another time of the year can start their evening at Marina Bay with a tour at the acclaimed Gardens by The Bay, a nature park in the central region of Singapore. After the tour, they can stop and see one of the many shows playing at Singapore’s entertainment venues or have a nightcap and dance their heart out at YANG Club Singapore.

Related Articles

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall
News

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s dining scene is hotter than ever — here are the new restaurants in Miami to have on your radar this fall.

Latest Story

  • Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
    Beauty

    Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

  • Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
    Entrepreneur

    Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

  • Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
    Fashion

    Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

  • Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
    News

    Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

  • Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
    Fashion

    Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance
Beauty

Message In A Bottle: Dior Beauty & Francis Kurkdjian Develop A First-Of-Its-Kind Fragrance

By Adrienne Faurote

Francis Kurkdjian, perfume creation director at Parfums Christian Dior, creates Sauvage Eau Forte, capturing the essence of water.

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances
Entrepreneur

Franklin Eugene Takes Us Down Memory Lane With Some Of His Most Iconic Appearances

By Haute Living

Having designed countless private and public collections, Franklin Eugene has cemented his status as a go-to fashion designer.

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation
Fashion

Ralph Lauren Reimagines Its Pink Pony Program & Collection For A New Generation

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

For over 30 years, Ralph Lauren has been committed to raising awareness in the fight against Cancer with their worldwide Pink Pony Initiative.

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene
News

Introducing The Manner: New York’s Newest Hotel Elevating the Hospitality Scene

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The Manner represents a distinct approach to hospitality, combining the best elements of a hotel, a private residence, and a member’s club.

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection
Fashion

Echoes of Eternity: The Most Magnificent Pieces Of The Bvlgari Aeterna High Jewelry Collection

By Adrienne Faurote

This year, Bvlgari revealed Aeterna, an unprecedented high-end jewelry collection inspired by the timeless allure of the Eternal City.

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall
News

The Hautest New Restaurants In Miami Opening This Fall

By Adrienne Faurote

Miami’s dining scene is hotter than ever — here are the new restaurants in Miami to have on your radar this fall.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black