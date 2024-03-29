Photo Credit: Singapore Tourism Board

Singapore is a dream destination. Why, might you ask? I’ll tell you! This cosmopolitan Asian country offers a diverse array of nightlife activities that caters to a wide range of interests and has offerings for every type of traveler, whether they’re interested in entertainment and attractions, arts, wellness, food, or cocktails. Regardless of interest or personality, Singapore is a place where travelers will have the Best Night Ever. Singapore is THE destination where ordinary moments are transformed into extraordinary experiences. Below, check out a few ways to choose your own adventure for a tailored made in Singapore experience!

FOR THOSE WHO PRIORITIZE THEIR WELL-BEING

Photo Credit: Georg Roske

Travelers who prioritize their well-being can start their wellness evening with Vinyasa yoga or a strength training class at Trapeze Rec. Club , a wellness club that offers a range of workout classes, recovery facilities, personalized consultations, and more. Next, wellness enthusiasts can venture over to Capella Singapore on Sentosa Island for a local inspired spa treatment at the award-winning Auriga Spa. To top off the night, travelers may venture out to Synthesis, one of Singapore’s top bars which draws inspiration from traditional Chinese Medicine.

FOR THE ARTS & CULTURE ENTHUSIAST

Photo Credit: Singapore Tourism Board

Travelers who love an immersive museum experience can start their evening visiting smaller galleries in Singapore featuring local talents or try their hand at their own masterpiece at The Potter’s Guilt before heading to the National Gallery to check out the world’s largest public collection of Singapore and Southeast Asian modern art. For dinner, culture enthusiasts can dine at the conveniently located Violet Oon at the National Gallery specializing in Peranakan cuisine which features a blend of Chinese ingredients and cooking techniques, along with spices and native ingredients used by the indigenous Malays. After dinner, visitors can end their evening with some music and a cocktail at Blue Jaz, Bali Lane, one of Singapore’s top jazz clubs.

FOR THE GASTRO TRAVELER

Photo Credit: Jigger & Pony

Gastro Travelers can kick-off their best night ever with a tour of Brass Lion Distillery, a full-fledged gin distillery based in Singapore. Next, they can head to one of Singapore’s top bars, Jigger & Pony where traditional drinks are recreated with irreverence and flair. After a pre-dinner cocktail, travelers can head to Michelin Starred Restaurant Born, named to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants this year. The award winning restaurant is housed in Jinricksha Station, where Chef Zor Tan cooks up a 9-course tasting menu inspired by the circle of life and his personal journey, melding French gastronomy with Chinese cooking. Foodies can then proceed to enjoy bar-hopping on Haji Lane, Singapore’s original ‘Indie Hub.’ Finally, they can finish off their night by going to Marquee Nightclub.

FOR THOSE WHO ALWAYS NEED TO BE ENTERTAINED AND WANT THE ULTIMATE SG EXPERIENCE

Photo Credit: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images

Entertainment-seekers can head to Singapore in late September for glitz, glamour and nonstop racing action with the return of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix and all adjacent concerts and programming. Travelers who want to witness the action, but wish to come to Singapore at another time of the year can start their evening at Marina Bay with a tour at the acclaimed Gardens by The Bay, a nature park in the central region of Singapore. After the tour, they can stop and see one of the many shows playing at Singapore’s entertainment venues or have a nightcap and dance their heart out at YANG Club Singapore.