Very few hotels can capture that ‘home-away-from-home’ feeling. From the moment you step foot into the rather iconic Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris off the Champs-Élysées, you feel at home. And while the grandeur of the decor is spectacular and first to note, the hotel is an intimate haven within the city.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The inspiration behind Manhattan’s Hotel Barrière Fouquet’s that opened a year ago, bringing a touch of Parisian flair to Tribeca, Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris is the epitome of Parisian luxury. It’s nestled within the Paris Golden Triangle (Triangle d’Or), which is an upscale area of Paris known for its high-end fashion boutiques, the presence of fashion houses like Chanel, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, and its prestigious location bordered by three of the most famous streets: Avenue Montaigne, Avenue George V, and the Champs-Élysées.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Located at the heart of the Triangle d’Or, Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris has naturally become a beloved hotel in the fashion industry. In fact, Haute Living went on an exclusive tour of the Harcourt Suite, inspired by the famous Harcourt Studio founded in 1933. Inside, portraits of some of the biggest celebrities in the industry line the walls, paying homage to the glamour of Parisian cinematography and fashion.

Photo Credit: Fabrice Rambert

Since its opening in 2006 and refurbishment in 2017 by the celebrated architect Jacques Garcia, Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris has fostered a unique blend of tranquility and sophistication. As the last luxury hotel in Paris to remain under French family ownership, it exudes an authentic charm and a dedication to preserving a legacy of luxury in each accommodation. The hotel boasts 101 rooms and suites, each crafted with an elegant and contemporary design envisioned by Jacques Garcia. In 2019, the hotel introduced 19 new rooms and Signature Suites, including four Exceptional Suites that feature decor quintessentially Parisian and offer spectacular views of the Arc de Triomphe and the Champs-Élysées.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Perhaps the heart of the hotel is the culinary experience at Brasserie Fouquet’s Paris, a venue that has recently celebrated its 120th anniversary. Here, classic French cuisine receives a creative touch from the 3-Michelin-starred chef and former Haute Living cover star, Pierre Gagnaire. On the property, guests can also indulge in Le Joy restaurant & bar, L’Escadrille, and the intimate Le Marta Paris bar with its exclusive summer rooftop, each offering their own French charm and ambiance.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

The Spa Diane Barrière is a sanctuary within the hotel, inviting guests to unwind in an atmosphere reminiscent of a Parisian apartment (another touch of intimacy). With a 50-ft long indoor pool, a fitness center equipped with Technogym, and various treatment rooms, the state-of-the-art spa provides a comprehensive well-being experience.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

From suites that transcend beyond the rooms into storytelling to lavish decor and dining, Hotel Barrière Le Fouquet’s Paris embodies the joie de vivre of Paris with a touch of personalization — making it the quintessential Parisian home-away-from-home.