In an exquisite blend of luxury skincare and gourmet delight, Furtuna Skin orchestrated an “Ode to the Olive Tasting” event, a unique experience that brought together industry tastemakers and influencers. This exclusive gathering was hosted by the brand’s Founder & CEO, Agatha Relota Luczo, and Laura Kim, the Co-Creative Director of Oscar de La Renta and Monse, at the chic La Mercerie on Howard Street.

Photo Credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com

The focal point of the event was Furtuna Skin’s award-winning Biphase Moisturizing Oil and its hero ingredient, showcasing the luxurious and beneficial properties of olive oil not just for culinary use but as a cornerstone of high-end skincare. Luczo, who is not only the force behind Furtuna Skin but also a double-certified olive oil sommelier, led the tasting. Guests were introduced to the skin-optimized LXR06 Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Bona Furtuna’s Biancolilla Centinara EVOO, delving into the qualities that denote a high-caliber olive oil: freshness, a distinct olive fruit flavor, balanced bitterness and pungency, and a characteristic peppery aftertaste.

Photo Credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com

Adding a twist to the evening, Kim, known for her culinary enthusiasm as much as her fashion prowess, demonstrated how to create an olive oil-inspired sundae. This inventive dessert featured fleur de sel ice cream, handmade glazed potato chips, and a generous drizzle of Furtuna Skin’s LXR06 olive oil, blending sweet and savory in a delightful surprise that perfectly complemented the theme of the night.

The event saw the presence of notable figures such and a host of industry insiders who came together to celebrate the fusion of beauty, wellness, and gastronomy.

Photo Credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com Photo Credit: Bre Johnson/BFA.com

“Furtuna Skin’s Ode to the Olive Tasting” not only highlighted the versatility and richness of olive oil as an ingredient but also underscored the brand’s commitment to harnessing nature’s bounty for skincare that’s as nourishing as it is luxurious. The event, set against the backdrop of La Mercerie’s sophisticated ambiance, offered a unique experience that left an indelible mark on all who attended, further cementing olive oil’s revered place in both the culinary and beauty worlds.

This unique gathering served as a testament to the innovative spirit of Furtuna Skin, marrying the worlds of luxury skincare and gourmet cuisine in an unforgettable celebration of the olive.