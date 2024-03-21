HB
Fashion, News | March 21, 2024

Chanel’s Historic Highland Park Village Boutique Reopens – Here’s A Look Inside

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Chanel's Historic Highland Park Village Boutique Reopen – Here's A Look Inside

Chanel has officially reopened their exceptional boutique in Dallas presenting a stunning revamp designed in partnership with longtime collaborator, New York-based architect Peter Marino. The 6,500 square foot space located in the historic Highland Park Village, reflects a thoughtfully curated expression of the House’s universe displaying fashion, watches & fine jewelry, and fragrance & beauty. The two-story boutique was designed to feel like a private residence, paying homage to the rich decorating style of Gabrielle Chanel and her legendary apartment on rue Cambon in Paris. The newly renovated store pursues a marriage of modernity and history, of French savoir-faire, and textures and colors inspired by the vibrancy of Texas.

Chanel's Historic Highland Park Village Boutique Reopen – Here's A Look Inside

The boutique’s exterior blends seamlessly with Highland Park Village’s Spanish Mediterranean style. Contrasting the traditional terracotta and stucco facade of the building, the interior is a modern fusion of serene neutral tones with energetic accents of pink, gold, and yellow inspired by the ebullience of Dallas. Guests are invited to stroll through nine different salons. The ground floor features five of the nine where visitors are greeted by a matte black granite entryway with enclaves to the left and right displaying handbags and accessories, with custom-woven rugs in ivory and black stripes. Beyond the front are two more salons dedicated to handbags and accessories and a selection of watches and fine jewelry creations. At the back, a glistening gold and polished black room is reserved for fragrance and beauty. 

Chanel's Historic Highland Park Village Boutique Reopen – Here's A Look Inside

The second floor channels the intimacy and personality of Gabrielle Chanel’s private apartments layered with texture and color. Three salons are dedicated to the House’s ready-to-wear collections and one to shoes. The ready-to-wear salons include a dynamic mix of antique and contemporary furniture and decorative art including 1950s ‘Etere’ chairs by the Italian furniture designer Augusto Bozzi, lion sculptures from the late Italian ceramicist Bruno Gambone, and custom gilt tables from the French-Swedish artist Ingrid Donat.

Chanel's Historic Highland Park Village Boutique Reopen – Here's A Look Inside

The newly reopened boutique is set to unveil Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2024 collection, drawing inspiration from the concepts of freedom and fluidity, along with the coastal allure of Villa Noailles’ gardens. The collection, both effortless and alluring, features a variety of relaxed styles, from soft, structured suits and plush terry cloth jackets to elegant swimsuits, flowing lace dresses, and more. Additionally, the boutique’s dedicated areas for watches and fine jewelry will display the brand’s celebrated timepieces, including the J12 collection, alongside the distinguished Coco Crush collection, famed for its unique curved design and quilted pattern. The fragrance and beauty section will highlight Chanel’s exclusive fragrance lines, makeup, and skincare offerings, such as Les Exclusifs de Chanel, Sublimage, and the 31 Le Rouge collection.

