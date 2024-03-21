Photo Credit: Courtesy of CHANEL

Chanel has officially reopened their exceptional boutique in Dallas presenting a stunning revamp designed in partnership with longtime collaborator, New York-based architect Peter Marino. The 6,500 square foot space located in the historic Highland Park Village, reflects a thoughtfully curated expression of the House’s universe displaying fashion, watches & fine jewelry, and fragrance & beauty. The two-story boutique was designed to feel like a private residence, paying homage to the rich decorating style of Gabrielle Chanel and her legendary apartment on rue Cambon in Paris. The newly renovated store pursues a marriage of modernity and history, of French savoir-faire, and textures and colors inspired by the vibrancy of Texas.

The boutique’s exterior blends seamlessly with Highland Park Village’s Spanish Mediterranean style. Contrasting the traditional terracotta and stucco facade of the building, the interior is a modern fusion of serene neutral tones with energetic accents of pink, gold, and yellow inspired by the ebullience of Dallas. Guests are invited to stroll through nine different salons. The ground floor features five of the nine where visitors are greeted by a matte black granite entryway with enclaves to the left and right displaying handbags and accessories, with custom-woven rugs in ivory and black stripes. Beyond the front are two more salons dedicated to handbags and accessories and a selection of watches and fine jewelry creations. At the back, a glistening gold and polished black room is reserved for fragrance and beauty.

The second floor channels the intimacy and personality of Gabrielle Chanel’s private apartments layered with texture and color. Three salons are dedicated to the House’s ready-to-wear collections and one to shoes. The ready-to-wear salons include a dynamic mix of antique and contemporary furniture and decorative art including 1950s ‘Etere’ chairs by the Italian furniture designer Augusto Bozzi, lion sculptures from the late Italian ceramicist Bruno Gambone, and custom gilt tables from the French-Swedish artist Ingrid Donat.

