Burberry Announces Barry Keoghan As Its Latest Brand Ambassador

Burberry has announced perhaps the hautest man right now, acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan, as its newest brand ambassador.

Keoghan has garnered critical acclaim for his compelling performances in notable films such as Christopher Nolan’s WWII saga “Dunkirk”, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, and “Banshees of Inisherin”, for which he received a BAFTA award. He was also nominated for his role in “Saltburn.”

Keoghan’s journey with Burberry began last year, marked by his presence at the Burberry Summer 2024 show and the Met Gala, where he was Burberry’s guest. He chose Burberry for significant occasions, including the European premiere of “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+ and the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, further establishing his connection with the brand at the Burberry Winter 2024 show.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Barry Keoghan remarked, “Burberry has always been a brand I admire for its iconic legacy and its commitment to innovation, arts, and culture. I’m thrilled to be stepping into this new role with them.”

Echoing this sentiment, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee, shared, “Having known Barry for over five years, I’ve witnessed his growth into an exceptional talent of his generation. His genuine and distinctive skill set mirrors the essence of our brand, and I’m delighted to officially have him join the Burberry family.”