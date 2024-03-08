Burberry Announces Barry Keoghan As Its Latest Brand Ambassador
Burberry has announced perhaps the hautest man right now, acclaimed actor Barry Keoghan, as its newest brand ambassador.
Keoghan has garnered critical acclaim for his compelling performances in notable films such as Christopher Nolan’s WWII saga “Dunkirk”, “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”, and “Banshees of Inisherin”, for which he received a BAFTA award. He was also nominated for his role in “Saltburn.”
Keoghan’s journey with Burberry began last year, marked by his presence at the Burberry Summer 2024 show and the Met Gala, where he was Burberry’s guest. He chose Burberry for significant occasions, including the European premiere of “Masters of the Air” on Apple TV+ and the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards, further establishing his connection with the brand at the Burberry Winter 2024 show.
Expressing his enthusiasm, Barry Keoghan remarked, “Burberry has always been a brand I admire for its iconic legacy and its commitment to innovation, arts, and culture. I’m thrilled to be stepping into this new role with them.”
Echoing this sentiment, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee, shared, “Having known Barry for over five years, I’ve witnessed his growth into an exceptional talent of his generation. His genuine and distinctive skill set mirrors the essence of our brand, and I’m delighted to officially have him join the Burberry family.”
Related Articles
Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move
In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison
Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.
Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.
From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.
The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.
How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.
Latest Story
Trending Articless
Related Articles
Messika’s “Back To Iconics” Campaign Featuring Taylor Hill: A Celebration Of Boldness And Move
In a dazzling new campaign titled “Back to Iconics,” Messika unveils a powerful collaboration with American supermodel Taylor Hill, the latest Friend of the Maison
Introducing The Official 2024 Haute 100 Miami List
Our 2024 Haute 100 List is here, celebrating the most influential names in Miami, from philanthropists and athletes to artists and more.
Which Hotel Was Named The Best In The World This Year?
The results are in! Live from London, here are the world’s top hotels, including the coveted 2024 best hotel in the world award.
From Paris To New York: Boucheron Makes A Major Debut In The Americas
Boucheron, the legendary French jewelry Maison, marks a significant milestone in its 166-year history by opening its first boutique.
The Pinnacle Of Luxury At The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort
Welcome to Miami’s most exclusive address: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, where elegance and sophistication merge with the vibrant energy of South Florida.
How To Get Elizabeth Debicki’s Glow From The Emmys With Dior Beauty
At the 76th Annual Emmy Awards on September 15, 2024, Elizabeth Debicki stunned on the red carpet with a Dior Beauty look.
Subscribe to Haute Living
Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep
Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.
Haute Black Membership
Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences
Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events