News | March 4, 2024

Bal Harbour Welcomes A Taste Of Monte Carlo With Avenue 31 Café

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

A chic new café just opened in Bal Harbour, and we’re deeming it a must-visit. This all-day Italian café and restaurant is a seamless blend of luxury and culinary excellence, offering an experience that transcends the ordinary. Following the success of its flagship in Monte Carlo, Avenue 31 Café extends its tradition of fine dining to Miami, promising an ambiance that’s as inviting as its menu is enticing.

Bal Harbour Welcomes A Taste Of Monte Carlo With Avenue 31 CaféPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Avenue

Avenue 31 Café pays homage to its roots at 31 Avenue Princesse Grace in Monaco, bringing a slice of the Riviera’s charm to Florida. The concept, which flourished in the heart of Monte Carlo, has been reimagined for Miami by founders Stefano Frittella and Alexa Carcelli, alongside Chef Julian Baker. Their vision was clear: to merge the allure of Italian cafés with the sophistication of Monte Carlo, creating a unique dining destination in Miami.

Occupying 1,000 square feet on the second level of Bal Harbour Shops, Avenue 31 Café’s design is a thoughtful homage to Italian elegance. The café greets guests with a bronze-finished façade, leading into an open-air space adorned with light woods, white onyx ceramic counters, and navy blue walls accented with bronze finishings. The indoor charm extends outdoors to two terrace seating areas, offering a tranquil dining experience under a bronze canopy, amidst a color palette of blues and whites that echo the serene Mediterranean coast.

Bal Harbour Welcomes A Taste Of Monte Carlo With Avenue 31 CaféPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Avenue

At the helm of Avenue 31 Café’s kitchen, Chef Julian Baker brings his culinary expertise to a menu that’s distinctly Italian yet globally inspired. Starting with breakfast, guests can indulge in freshly baked croissants, pastries, and a European-style coffee bar. As the day progresses, the café transitions into a full-service restaurant, serving a variety of salads, pastas, pinsa romana, and select meat and fish dishes. Signature offerings include Avocado Bruschetta with Poached Egg, Tagliatelle “Verde” Bolognese, and the Avenue 31 Cheeseburger, each dish showcasing fresh products, authentic ingredients, and simple yet refined cooking techniques.

Bal Harbour Welcomes A Taste Of Monte Carlo With Avenue 31 CaféPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Avenue

Avenue 31 Café is exactly what Bal Harbour needed and with its successful launch in Miami, Avenue 31 Café is poised for further expansion, promising to bring its unique blend of luxury dining and Italian charm to new markets.

