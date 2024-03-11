Photo Credit: Kyusung Gong / ©A.M.P.A.S.

The evening’s biggest winners — Emma Stone, Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy, and more — were all on hand to have their Oscar trophies officially engraved as they nibbled on a huge menu from Wolfgang Puck, sipped cocktails crafted by Mexico’s 2023 World Class Bartender of the Year, Charles Joly, and sipped wines from Clarendelle & Domaine Clarence Dillon wines.

The Night Before

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF

A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on March 9, 2024, for MPTF’s 22nd Annual ‘Night Before’ benefit. The evening, which was co-chaired by Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathé, America Ferrera, Ryan Piers-Williams, Jodie Foster, and Paul Giamatti, raised over $4.3 million. Attendees including Abigail Spencer, Beatrice Grannò, Billy Eichner, Cara Jade Myers, Dan Bucatinsky, David Spade, Diane Warren, Emilia Jones, Erika Alexander, Fortune Feimster, Hari Nef, Helen Hunt, Jameela Jamil, Jane Seymour, Janelle James, January Jones, Jason Ritter, Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Pope, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jimmy Jam, Joe Keery, John Magaro, John Ortiz, Judd Hirsch, Juno Temple, Kaia Gerber, Kathryn Newton, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Davis, Lily Rabe, Marlee Matlin, Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Rodriguez, Mira Sorvino, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nicholas Galitzine, Nico Santos, Paris Jackson, Patina Miller, Paula Abdul, Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano, Regé-Jean Page, Regina Hall, Sarah Hyland, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tatanka Means, Vanessa Bayer, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Zooey Deschanel, dined on specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

British Consulate

Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for British Consulate-General Los Angeles

On Friday night, His Majesty’s Consul General Emily Cloke, in partnership with the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign, raised a toast to this year’s UK Oscars nominees and celebrated the UK’s continued impact in film and television. Marking International Women’s Day, the event also gave special recognition to women in film and production. Among the nominees in attendance, additional guests included Dame Joan Collins, Sir Roger Deakins, Jameela Jamil, Bella Heathcote, Billy Harris, and more.

The Babor Experience

Photo Credit: athaniel Miller Photography

Luxury skincare brand BABOR hosted a reception and gave ultimate VIP treatments such as the Glow or Sculpt facials to Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City star Kelly Bensimon and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Tammy Kay Ly, among others, who received items like the Triple Pro-Retinol Renewal Eye Patches, Triple Pro-Retinol Renewal Cream, Power Serum Ampoule: Retinol Serum, and Hyaluronic Cleansing Balm.

TARA, Ink.’s Oscar Oasis

Photo Credit: athaniel Miller Photography

Tara, Ink. hosted a sleek oasis in Beverly Hills, which was attended by the cast of Bling Empire members from “Bling Empire” such as Kevin Kreider and Devon Diep, who enjoyed Pan-Asian cuisine prepared by chefs Ryan and Bradley Gallego, featuring offerings from Papa Wagyu and The Caviar Company, enjoyed manicures from NotPolish, and perused dresses created by designer Rene Ruiz.

PLUS… MADONNA’S + GUY OSEARY’S ANNUAL BASH

Madonna and Guy Oseary hosted their annual Oscar party for the 16th year in a row, which was attended by the reigning queen and king of entertainment, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, at Oseary’s home in the Hollywood Hills. The Gucci-supported event, where no social media is allowed, was also attended by the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Miles Teller, Nina Dobrev, Shaun White, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Austin Butler and Leonardo DiCaprio.