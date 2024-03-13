HB
How Alvaro Perez Has Mastered Bringing The Intimate Japanese Omakase Culture To Miami

Adrienne Faurote
By Adrienne Faurote

Alvaro Perez Miranda is a culinary phenomenon. In fact, when you step foot in his latest restaurant, Ogawa, you instantly know that this Omakase experience is special. As the latest addition to Perez’s roster of acclaimed establishments, which includes Hiyakawa, Wabi Sabi Miami, and Midorie, Ogawa captures what lies at the heart of Perez’s passion: authenticity that is deeply rooted in traditions. Emphasizing seasonal ingredients and fresh seafood directly from Tokyo’s Toyosu fish market, alongside specialties from the Ibaraki prefecture, Ogawa delivers a multi-sensory exploration of Japanese culinary artistry, complemented by a cozy — yet upscale — ambiance.

Ogawa Miami

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

If you have the lucky opportunity to be seated at one of the 11 seats at Ogawa, chances are you also have the honor of meeting Perez and understanding his dynamic story of how he continues to master and evolve the art of Omakase. Ahead, Haute Living sits down with Perez to better understand his incredibly mindful thought process behind Ogawa, and get a glimpse into what is yet to come.

Alvaro Perez

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HAUTE LIVING: How did you get started in the industry; was the culinary industry something you were always passionate about?
ALVARO PEREZ: I began in the restaurant business as a necessity, being an art student in Los Angeles. Although my introduction was a necessity, the culinary industry is something  I have been passionate about since I began. My passion for hospitality combined with my passion for culinary artistry come together to create an experience hopefully worth remembering for patrons.

HL: Japan has played an integral role in your concepts; can you explain why and how you have managed to recreate those intimate Japanese dining experiences here in the US, and specifically, Miami?
AP: Living in Japan, three distinct lessons came to mind that I wanted to deeply engrain into the philosophy of my restaurants, Omotenashi (hospitality) Komakai (attention to detail), and Sensai (the delicate balance between flavors). As a foreigner and outsider, I feel I was able to sense how special the culture is and wanted others to be able to experience that without having gone to Japan.

HL: Ogawa has truly captured the essence of authentic Japanese Omakase in Miami; can you walk us through this concept?
AP: It is a team effort. My partnership with Master Chef Masayuki Komatsu takes a vital role. The ideas of Ogawa were to never compromise on the quality of food service and anything else, to transport our customers to Japan through the senses, and to be about connecting with not just the food and the art, but with each other.

Ogawa Miami

Photo Credit: Michael Pisarri

HL: The Little River area is so special and brings an intimacy to Ogawa; can you explain how you chose this location?
AP: Matthew Vander Werff approached me and showed me the location, it was the perfect size for what I was looking for and became even more special with the discovery of the train, the combination was just right. There are many aspects to building a new dining destination that are very important, the location, the atmosphere you create, the team you select, and many other aspects. The elements I always focus on in all of my projects are Omotenashi (hospitality), Komakai (attention to detail), and Sensai (the delicate balance between flavors).

HL: What excites you the most about the culinary industry right now in Miami, and globally?
AP: The feeling is simple, overwhelming satisfaction in the experience, we want our patrons to enjoy great food in a beautiful environment served by kind and knowledgeable people.  I am most excited that the Miami culinary scene is still in its infancy. Only within the last 15 years has Miami truly begun to experience a gastronomical revolution. There is still much to grow and improve as a scene and Miami serves as a cultural bridge between Latin America, the United States, and the world.

Photo Credit: Courtesy

HL: What has been one of your greatest accomplishments? 
AP: Certainly would be being recognized by the Japanese government as a goodwill ambassador for Japanese Cuisine. For them to recognize what we are doing in our restaurants is a great honor.

HL: Favorite Omakase dish or a must-try at one (or a few) of your restaurants?
AP: For something extravagant, I would go for the uni-ikura temaki, a salty and sweet umami bomb. For something simple and classic I would go for the tamago-yaki (Japanese Dashi egg) that Chef Masa makes for me.

HL: What is on the horizon for you? Any upcoming projects you can tease?
AP: We have been developing a new Japanese concept and we are so excited to launch in 2025. Be on the lookout.

