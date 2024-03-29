HB
Alonzo Mourning & Tracy Wilson Mourning Announce The "It's All Overtown" 20th Year Celebration Platinum A...

Adrienne Faurote
Alonzo Mourning and Tracy Wilson Mourning are set to host a significant philanthropic event, “It’s All Overtown” 20th Year Celebration Platinum Affair, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, presented by AshBritt. This monumental evening marks two decades of dedication by the Overtown Youth Center (OYC Miami) to empowering the Miami-Dade and South Florida communities. The event will also serve as the grand opening for the newly constructed OYC Miami facility, designed by esteemed architect Kobi Karp.

Alonzo Mourning and Tracy Wilson Mourning

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Founded in 2003 by NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate mogul Martin Z. Margulies, OYC Miami is a beacon of hope, striving to inspire, empower, and enrich the lives of youth, adults, and families. The center is committed to a comprehensive, long-term approach to community strengthening, offering a wide range of services and programs.

The gala aims to raise critical funds for OYC Miami’s continued operations and future sustainability, all while offering attendees a first look at the center’s extensive redesign. Spanning 56,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art facility boasts 14 classrooms, a cafeteria, a health and wellness center, a gymnasium, and more, representing a significant expansion and enhancement of the center’s capabilities.

OYC Miami Center

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Alonzo Mourning reflects on the journey, stating, “OYC was founded to fulfill a crucial need in the Overtown and surrounding areas for a welcoming, safe, and inspiring space aimed at fostering success. Over the years, we’ve grown into a pivotal community and family resource, serving as both a beacon and a catalyst for positive change. The expansion of our facility underscores the growth and impact we’ve realized over the past two decades.”

The evening will feature exquisite local cuisine provided by some of Miami’s premier restaurants, including Il Gabbiano, Prime 112, Major Food Group, Red Rooster, Josh’s Premium Meats, and il Cucchiaio. The highlight of the night will be a live performance by Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, adding a musical flourish to the celebration.

OYC Miami Summer Camp

Photo Credit: Courtesy

OYC Miami focuses on five key pillars: education, enrichment & exposure, health & wellness, family services, and economic sustainability. With a presence in 15 locations across the surrounding areas, OYC Miami invites the community to partake in this philanthropic evening, supporting their ongoing mission to transform Miami’s most resilient neighborhoods; to book a ticket to the event, click here.

