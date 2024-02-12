Photo Credit: PATRICK GRAY – KabikPhotoGroup.com

On Friday, February 9th, history was made as iconic rap group Wu-Tang Clan kicked off their historic residency, Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, marking the start of the highly-anticipated, first-ever hip-hop residency in Las Vegas.

The debut performance proved to be more than a concert, it served as a tribute to the members’ prolific multi-decade career as individuals and as one of the most storied groups in hip-hop history. The evening featured performances by all nine existing members, including RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, and Cappadonna, performing fan favorite hits like “Protect Ya Neck,” “C.R.E.A.M.,” “Bring Da Ruckus,” “Triumph,” and others as fans sang along in the high-energy filled theater.

Show-goers can experience the legendary music group in an unparalleled, first-of-its-kind, and true Las Vegas fashion setting through two exclusive VIP Packages available now for purchase. The C.R.E.A.M. VIP Package includes an exclusive opportunity to play a round of Blackjack with members of Wu-Tang Clan, as well as a pre-show toast with the group and photo opportunity, an incredible VIP seat within the first five rows of The Theater, and more.

Available as a ticket add-on, the TRIUMPH Experience Package includes access to a pre-show VIP party in the Social Lounge with a complimentary Wu-Tang Clan specialty cocktail made from RZA’s Vuelo tequila, an exclusive private after-show Heavensake toast with RZA and other members of Wu-Tang Clan, an autographed show poster, and more.

There are some added bonuses for true fans to live the Wu-Tang life, including photographable moments in front of the large Gobo displaying the Wu-Tang Clan’s famous symbol and imbibing a pre-show drink or nightcap with specialty cocktails curated by RZA using his Vuelo tequila. The specialty cocktails include the “Protect Ya Neck” – a spin on a margarita with Liquor 43, lime, and agave; the “Pinky Ring” Paloma, and a “Bring Da Ruckus” Moscow mule with Chambord, lime, and ginger beer.

The remaining residency dates fall on March 22 and 23. Photo Credit: PATRICK GRAY – KabikPhotoGroup.com