Photo Credit: Nattaport/Shutterstock.com

From diamond ring dinners to flash mob proposals, these are our picks for the best places to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2024 in the most over-the-tops ways possible.

‘Will You Be My Valentini?’ at The Knickerbocker Hotel, New York

Photo Credit: The Knickerbocker Hotel

The Knickerbocker Hotel is filled with fabled legends – most notably known to be the birthplace of the dry martini. This Valentine’s Day, the iconic hotel in the heart of NYC presents an exclusive gift for the Martini enthusiast who is ‘crazy gin love’. Aptly named the ‘Will You Be My Valentini?’ package, this unique opportunity is available on a first-come, first-served basis to just one lucky individual. Purchasers of this $10,000 package will collaborate with the hotel’s bartender to concoct a personalized martini recipe, complete with a special name, ensuring its prominent place on the menu until the year’s end. Additionally, the package includes an overnight stay in the Martini Suite, perched on the elevated 15th floor and offering a breathtaking view of Times Square.

‘An Everlasting Love’ at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Photo Credit: Ritz-Carlton New York

The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad, and luxury jeweler Ring Concierge are offering a decadent and luxurious celebration of love this February. The “Everlasting Love Package,” available exclusively through February 14, is a thoughtfully curated experience that leaves the stress of planning something special for your loved one to The Ritz-Carlton and the romance to the couple. The package includes a personalized in-room or in-store appointment with Ring Concierge to explore and select the perfect engagement ring or fine jewelry from their one-of-a-kind offerings. For couples ready to take the next step, bespoke proposal coordination services will be provided by the hotel to ensure that the moment is as unforgettable as the ring itself. Pricing starts at $6,500 per night. Included in the package is white glove service by Ring Concierge for an in-room or in-store appointment to pick the perfect engagement ring or fine jewelry from the brand’s selection of ready-to-ship offerings. For those looking to pop the question, a personalized proposal coordinated by The Ritz-Carlton guest relations team with options such as an in-room bespoke floral arrangement by FLOWERBX and more. Customized robes with the couple’s initials and a bottle of champagne on arrival are included, as is a 90-minute spa experience for two in The Ritz-Carlton Spa Primrose Couple’s Suite, a selection of caviar bites and sparkling rosé at Nubeluz pre or post-dinner at Chef José Andrés’ latest NYC hotspot, The Bazaar.

‘Exquisite Love’ at The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, Miami

Photo Credit: The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is embracing the holiday with the launch of a brand-new, over-the-top “Exquisite Love” package. Available for one exclusive booking, couples who select the “Exquisite Love” package this Valentine’s Day will be treated to a private champagne sabrage demonstration in honor of the long-standing St. Regis tradition and a signature welcome amenity from Executive Chef Adrian Colameco. The package includes luxury accommodations in the expansive Presidential Suite, boasting sweeping ocean views, daily buffet breakfast for two at the Mediterranean-inspired Atlantikós or daily private dining, and an array of bespoke experiences. Complete with signature St. Regis Butler Service on hand to attend to every need, couples will be treated to a personalized private shopping experience in The Vault, the resort’s new jewelry boutique. And for those seeking true bliss, the Four Elements Couples Journey treatment at The Spa at The St. Regis Bal Harbour will be provided, followed by a full-day Oceanfront Day Villa reservation fit for relaxation in luxury. As an added layer, the “Exquisite Love” package will also present couples with the new “Dinner Under the Stars” experience and an accompanying evening of stargazing. After sunset, couples will be escorted to Bal Harbour Beach upon a walkway of rose petals and greeted by live music from a quartet of string musicians before indulging in a lavish four-course meal exquisitely paired with a selection of the finest wines. Following, couples will be welcomed to an opulent “Bed on the Beach” arrangement, wherein a plush, fully outfitted King bed topped with rose petals will offer the most luxurious slumber in Miami this Valentine’s Day. And, as guests relax to the gentle sounds of the ocean waves, an expert guide will steer them through an elegant stargazing journey. Upon departure, couples will receive a special engraved sabering sword. Rates begin at $35,000 a night for a minimum of three nights.

‘Intimate Connections’ Tantra Experience at Hotel Wailea, Maui, Hawaii

Photo Credit: John Russo

Hotel Wailea invites couples to escape to Hawaii’s sole Relais & Châteaux and adults-only hotel to revel in luxury. This Valentine’s Day, the Hawaiian property is offering up what they refer to as the Intimate Connections Tantra Experience — a transformative wellness offering designed for couples seeking to deepen their connection and explore new dimensions of communication. Led by a Tantra practitioner, this experience draws from ancient Eastern traditions and includes gentle breathing exercises, synchronized movements, eye contact, and shared breathing exercises. Adventurous couples can choose from tailored sessions like “Tantric Bond: Ignite Your Passion,” “Breath of Love: Couples’ Pranayama & Yoga,” “Tantric Date Night: Exploring Sacred Sensuality Together,” and “Sacred Mindfulness for Couples.”

A flash mob proposal at Shutters on the Beach, Santa Monica, Calif.

Photo Credit: Shutters on the Beach

Shutters on the Beach is living up to its legend as one of Los Angeles’ premiere proposal properties by offering a slew of bespoke experiences this Valentine’s Day. The resort team can arrange rose petals in the shape of a heart on guests’ beds, set up 100-strong rose displays en-suite, hire musicians to perform during a private dinner for two, or even coordinate a flash mob on the beach for a jaw-dropping proposal.

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant’s ‘Carats & Caviar’ Proposal Package at Resorts World Las Vegas

Photo Credit: Rebecca Gullixson/Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant,

Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant has partnered with Jason of Beverly Hills this Valentine’s Day to present the “Carats & Caviar” proposal package, an opulent offering designed to create unforgettable memories for couples embarking on the journey of a lifetime. Chef Shaun Hergatt and Jason of Beverly Hills have curated an unparalleled experience, combining the finest in gastronomy with the epitome of luxury jewelry for the entire month of February. The extraordinary, $250,000 package, includes a dining experience at Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, located at Resorts World Las Vegas, valued at $10,000. Here, couples will indulge in a sumptuous culinary journey inclusive of 80oz Australian wagyu beef #9 and the rare golden osetra special reserve caviar. Then, there’s the bling. The package includes a diamond ring (valued at $240,000) from Jason of Beverly Hills. Also included: luxury transportation courtesy of Omni Limousine to and from Aqua.