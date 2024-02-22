HB
Tyler, The Creator Has Designed His Own Capsule Collection For Louis Vuitton Alongside Pharrell Williams

Stephanie DiGuiseppe
Louis Vuitton has officially unveiled their Spring 2024 Men’s Capsule Collection designed by Tyler, The Creator under Pharrell Williams’ creative direction. A long-time friend and collaborator of the creative director, Tyler, The Creator was tapped to create a standalone capsule for the luxury fashion house that represents the brand’s signature savoir-faire through the star’s distinctive creative lens. Tyler, The Creator always serves as a demonstration of the LVERS community, a global artistic network connected by an appreciation for Louis Vuitton’s core craftsmanship. This collaboration builds on the ongoing relationship between the Maison and Tyler, The Creator, who most recently composed the soundtrack for their Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s Show.

Williams and Tyler, The Creator have famously collaborated in the past when it comes to music production. This time, the pair is leaping into a new venture together that of luxury fashion. “Tyler has been my close friend and collaborator for years and we’ve always connected on music and design. This collaboration is unique to Louis Vuitton because it’s a natural extension of our LVRS philosophy, building on our network of incredible artists and creatives. There are so many elements specific to Tyler built into these pieces and it’s been inspiring to see him hone in on his craft and collaborate with him for this Spring collection,” shared Pharrell.

This instinctive collection feels like a natural extension of Pharrell’s talent and expression for the House, bringing his and Tyler’s unique artistic flair and freedom to that of a typically preppy sophisticated presentation fused with the elegant dandy dressing established by Pharrell’s time at the Maison. Composed of trans-seasonal silhouettes in springtime colorways, the collection melds Tyler’s iconography with that of Louis Vuitton, the emblem of the collection being a Craggy Monogram hand-drawn by the artist himself.

The Monogram appears in preppy, elegant iterations such as a chocolate down jacket, a vanilla windbreaker, a denim jacket with matching denim pants, and denim dungarees. A custard raincoat integrates details from the Maison’s signature trunks, while a leather varsity jacket is embroidered with a blooming logo. A series of elevated knitwear sit at the forefront of the collection – a baby blue cable knit jumper, a preppy blouson, a jacquard logo cardigan, and a pink fair-isle vest. As for bottoms, classic chinos and shorts with pleats and fold-ups appear alongside dandy-esque shirts with graphics. Golf-inspired pieces crafted in Damier with a magnified chaine at trame texture take shape in a reversible windbreaker, a technical anorak, and a zip cardigan. A key theme throughout, the grass-green Damier pattern is applied to the iconic bags of the house including a Sac Golf and a mini cross-body golf bag. The Crappy Monogram motif arrives in five new bag shapes for the Maison: an Envelope Messenger, an Envelope WW, and an Envelop Pouch, as well as a Rush Bumbag and a dog-shaped strap bag.

A travel chess board debuts with chess pieces hand-sketched by Tyler, The Creator evoking that of melted chocolate. As for footwear, the shoes reinterpret the themes seen throughout the collection. The LV Dandy loafer is reimagined for the season in chocolate or black embossed Monogram leather with craggy seams while the LV Waves derby boot shows up in baby blue or pink. The LV Waffle slide mimics a waffle itself and comes in chocolate, pistachio or custard leather with an LV leather logo evoking melted butter. Caps, bucket hats, and scarves take on the graphics of the collection, while fashion jewelry includes chunky-gold effect high-shine metal chains set with colorful zircons, matching rings, and necklaces and bracelets featuring the Craggy Monogram high-shine metal links.

“My main focus was making things I would wear all the time. I dress the same in a meeting as I do a performance or grocery store trip, so hand drawing the monogram felt like the perfect balance to me. The chessboard is one of the greatest things I’ve made and is definitely my favorite thing from the collection. The team was great to work with, it kinda felt like ‘Big’ with Tom Hanks. P has always left a door open for me, but I still can’t believe this one,” said Tyler, The Creator.

