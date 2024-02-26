HB
Fashion, News | February 26, 2024

Tom Ford Proves Confidence Is Power With The Winter 2024 Collection During Milan Fashion Week

Fashion, News | February 26, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Tom Ford Proves Confidence Is Power With The Winter 2024 Collection During Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

“Empowered, glamorous people are elegantly attired to seduce,” a line from Tom Ford’s Winter 2024 collection release that perfectly encapsulates creative director Peter Hawkings’ sophomore collection for the American fashion house. Even without the man himself, Hawkings is making the case that Tom Ford is more Tom Ford than ever. Debuting amongst a star-studded crowd in Milan, the Winter 2024 collection lasers in on its predecessor Ford’s footprint amplifying exactly what it is the brand does best with an emphasis on ultra-glamour and high sex appeal – because sex still sells. 

Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman, Eva Green, Sam Claflin, and Dominic Sessa sat in the front row to take in the House’s latest collection of allures. Inspired by Françoise Hardy’s edge and Helmut Newton Pola’s stature, the Tom Ford woman is strong, confident, and in charge; free to be as dressed or underdressed as she wants to be. Effortlessly sexy, she’s enveloped in the scent of vanilla wearing smoky eyes and a nude lip. As for the men, they’re just like her – slickly attired, channeling a complementary sense of glamor.

Tom Ford Proves Confidence Is Power With The Winter 2024 Collection During Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Pushing the brand’s unmistakable ethos forward and paying homage to Ford’s love of excess, the latest collections silhouettes arrive with an abundance of textured accents from fringing to high slits to cut outs to slashes and treated skins. Blazers and blousons are paired with shorts as wide as miniskirts, military-inspired coats are strict, but sexy, while the dresses (either long or short) explore the duality of a dress, both covering and exposing: chain-mail and fishnet dresses are worn underneath faux fur coats and backless designs featuring a tiny sliver of fabric as a skinny trace along the spine garnering immediate attention from the internet. Each look is finished with high-heeled shoes, neatly designed clutches, and square-framed sunglasses designed to enhance the ultra-glamorous mood. 

Tom Ford Proves Confidence Is Power With The Winter 2024 Collection During Milan Fashion WeekPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Adding touches of opulence, the controlled color palette of black, navy, and white becomes punctuated with vibrant shades of purple, from Parma to ultraviolet, and illuminated with gold. Each material adds depth and invites touch, think voluminous felt, moleskin, patent leather, bouclé wool, light satin jersey, wool and silk twill, slubbed velvet, and wool and silk tailoring. The menswear mirrors that of the women with faultless tailoring, touches of gold, military coats, and evening sequins. Glamorous in character, he’s dressed in sharp suits, trousers, tuxedos, leather, and elegant trench coats. 

Related Articles

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

By Laura Schreffler

Take a sneak peek inside the 2025 Golden Globes with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who’s curating a fabulous menu for the A-list on Globes night.

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Saint Laurent store is officially open in the Meatpacking District in New York spanning two levels.

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of another incredible Art Basel Miami Beach, Haute Living continued the momentum with the annual Haute 100 celebration.

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

By Darby Kordonowy

On December 5, Haute Living and Domus Artium Reserve co-hosted an extraordinary dinner at the Four Seasons Surfside in Miami to celebrate the launch of Tous Les Jours 621 by Domus Artium Reserve featuring world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller, digital artist Beeple, celebrated winemaker Michel Rolland, and Barrett Wissman of Domus Artium Reserve.

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips

By Mary Gibson

As the holiday season approaches, our celebrations call for beverages that are as memorable as the moments they accompany.

Latest Stories

  • MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
    Haute Scene

    MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

  • Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
    Haute Scene

    Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

  • The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
    Fashion

    The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

  • Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
    Top Main Featured News

    Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

  • Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
    Haute Scene

    Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

Trending Articles

Related Articles

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami
Haute Scene

MCQ Markets Launches Its Luxury Automobile Platform in Miami

By Darby Kordonowy

During Art Week Miami, MCQ Markets hosted the launch of its new platform at its showroom in Wynwood, Miami in partnership with Haute Living and Impact Wealth. The event introduced MCQ Markets’ innovative approach to luxury vehicle ownership through fractionalized investments, attracting guests from finance, motorsports, and the arts. The debut vehicle, a 1986 Lamborghini Countach, sold out within 48 hours, demonstrating strong interest in this new offering.

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa
Haute Scene

Take A Sneak Peek Inside The 2025 Golden Globes With Nobu Matsuhisa

By Laura Schreffler

Take a sneak peek inside the 2025 Golden Globes with chef Nobu Matsuhisa, who’s curating a fabulous menu for the A-list on Globes night.

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism
Fashion

The New Saint Laurent Store In The Meatpacking District New York Redefines Modern Minimalism

By Adrienne Faurote

The new Saint Laurent store is officially open in the Meatpacking District in New York spanning two levels.

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia
Top Main Featured News

Haute Living Celebrates The Haute 100 With Avi & Co., Amnisia Vodka, & 111SKIN At Sparrow Italia

By Adrienne Faurote

On the heels of another incredible Art Basel Miami Beach, Haute Living continued the momentum with the annual Haute 100 celebration.

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621
Haute Scene

Haute Living And Domus Artium Reserve Celebrate The Launch Of Tous Les Jours 621

By Darby Kordonowy

On December 5, Haute Living and Domus Artium Reserve co-hosted an extraordinary dinner at the Four Seasons Surfside in Miami to celebrate the launch of Tous Les Jours 621 by Domus Artium Reserve featuring world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller, digital artist Beeple, celebrated winemaker Michel Rolland, and Barrett Wissman of Domus Artium Reserve.

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays With These Sustainable Sparkling Sips

By Mary Gibson

As the holiday season approaches, our celebrations call for beverages that are as memorable as the moments they accompany.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black