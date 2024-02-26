Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

“Empowered, glamorous people are elegantly attired to seduce,” a line from Tom Ford’s Winter 2024 collection release that perfectly encapsulates creative director Peter Hawkings’ sophomore collection for the American fashion house. Even without the man himself, Hawkings is making the case that Tom Ford is more Tom Ford than ever. Debuting amongst a star-studded crowd in Milan, the Winter 2024 collection lasers in on its predecessor Ford’s footprint amplifying exactly what it is the brand does best with an emphasis on ultra-glamour and high sex appeal – because sex still sells.

Sharon Stone, Uma Thurman, Eva Green, Sam Claflin, and Dominic Sessa sat in the front row to take in the House’s latest collection of allures. Inspired by Françoise Hardy’s edge and Helmut Newton Pola’s stature, the Tom Ford woman is strong, confident, and in charge; free to be as dressed or underdressed as she wants to be. Effortlessly sexy, she’s enveloped in the scent of vanilla wearing smoky eyes and a nude lip. As for the men, they’re just like her – slickly attired, channeling a complementary sense of glamor.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Pushing the brand’s unmistakable ethos forward and paying homage to Ford’s love of excess, the latest collections silhouettes arrive with an abundance of textured accents from fringing to high slits to cut outs to slashes and treated skins. Blazers and blousons are paired with shorts as wide as miniskirts, military-inspired coats are strict, but sexy, while the dresses (either long or short) explore the duality of a dress, both covering and exposing: chain-mail and fishnet dresses are worn underneath faux fur coats and backless designs featuring a tiny sliver of fabric as a skinny trace along the spine garnering immediate attention from the internet. Each look is finished with high-heeled shoes, neatly designed clutches, and square-framed sunglasses designed to enhance the ultra-glamorous mood.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tom Ford

Adding touches of opulence, the controlled color palette of black, navy, and white becomes punctuated with vibrant shades of purple, from Parma to ultraviolet, and illuminated with gold. Each material adds depth and invites touch, think voluminous felt, moleskin, patent leather, bouclé wool, light satin jersey, wool and silk twill, slubbed velvet, and wool and silk tailoring. The menswear mirrors that of the women with faultless tailoring, touches of gold, military coats, and evening sequins. Glamorous in character, he’s dressed in sharp suits, trousers, tuxedos, leather, and elegant trench coats.