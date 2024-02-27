The Art Of The Deal: Negotiation Tactics From Jen Caskey And Tony Accardo

In the world of real estate, the difference between a good deal and a great deal often comes down to negotiation. Jen Caskey and Tony Accardo, real estate experts with years of experience under their belts, have not only built impressive careers in this competitive field but have also refined their negotiation tactics to ensure their clients come out on top. This article delves into their strategies, highlighting how clear communication, relationship-building, and leveraging team strengths lead to successful outcomes.

Jen Caskey: Communication and Perseverance

Photo Credit: Jen Caskey and Tony Accardo

Jen Caskey, a real estate veteran of 30 years, has seen it all. From her early inspiration drawn from her mother, a realtor in Manhattan Beach, to her leadership of the Jen Caskey Group, Jen’s journey is one of passion, dedication, and success. Her negotiation strategy centers on two key elements: frequent and clear communication and good working relationships with other agents.

A recent challenge highlighted Jen’s approach when a client found themselves in a bidding war against a well-known personality with deep pockets. Jen’s tactics were simple yet effective: stay on top of the situation and ensure the seller’s requests were clearly understood and addressed. Through diligent communication and leveraging her relationships in the industry, Jen’s clients secured their dream home, a testament to her negotiation skills.