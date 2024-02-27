The Art Of The Deal: Negotiation Tactics From Jen Caskey And Tony Accardo
In the world of real estate, the difference between a good deal and a great deal often comes down to negotiation. Jen Caskey and Tony Accardo, real estate experts with years of experience under their belts, have not only built impressive careers in this competitive field but have also refined their negotiation tactics to ensure their clients come out on top. This article delves into their strategies, highlighting how clear communication, relationship-building, and leveraging team strengths lead to successful outcomes.
Jen Caskey: Communication and Perseverance
Photo Credit: Jen Caskey and Tony Accardo
Jen Caskey, a real estate veteran of 30 years, has seen it all. From her early inspiration drawn from her mother, a realtor in Manhattan Beach, to her leadership of the Jen Caskey Group, Jen’s journey is one of passion, dedication, and success. Her negotiation strategy centers on two key elements: frequent and clear communication and good working relationships with other agents.
A recent challenge highlighted Jen’s approach when a client found themselves in a bidding war against a well-known personality with deep pockets. Jen’s tactics were simple yet effective: stay on top of the situation and ensure the seller’s requests were clearly understood and addressed. Through diligent communication and leveraging her relationships in the industry, Jen’s clients secured their dream home, a testament to her negotiation skills.
Tony Accardo: Relationships and Trust
Photo Credit: Jen Caskey and Tony Accardo
Tony Accardo‘s story is one of hard work, innovation, and the power of relationships. Growing up in a blue-collar family and later becoming a trusted real estate advisor, Tony has spent over two decades changing the way homes are bought and sold in the Beach Cities and Palos Verdes. His negotiation philosophy is built on the foundation of putting relationships first and ensuring the client’s needs are always the priority.
A poignant example of Tony’s negotiation skill was evident when he helped a widow navigate the sale of her family home following her husband’s unexpected death. In this emotionally charged situation, Tony and his team at Accardo Real Estate managed the transaction with empathy, care, and professionalism, minimizing the stress of the client in such difficult circumstances. His dedication to his client, coupled with his negotiation skills, emphasized the importance of trust and human connection in real estate deals.
Key Takeaways
Both Jen and Tony share a common understanding that at the heart of every negotiation is the human element. Here are some takeaways from their approaches:
- Communication is Key: Both emphasize the importance of clear, frequent communication. Keeping all parties informed helps in building trust and smoothing out potential bumps in the negotiation process.
- Relationships Matter: Building and maintaining good relationships with clients, other agents, and industry professionals can be a game-changer. These relationships can provide leverage and facilitate smoother transactions.
- Understand the Client’s Needs: Both Jen and Tony make it a priority to understand and focus on what their clients really want from a transaction. This client-first approach ensures that negotiations are always aligned with achieving the client’s goals.
- Perseverance Pays Off: In challenging situations, persistence is crucial. Jen’s example of navigating a bidding war shows that staying the course and being diligent can lead to successful outcomes.
- Empathy and Care: Tony’s handling of a sensitive situation illustrates that empathy and genuine care for clients are invaluable. Being able to support and guide clients through difficult times can build lasting trust and loyalty.
Jen Caskey and Tony Accardo exemplify the best negotiation tactics in real estate. Their strategies, rooted in effective communication, relationship-building, and a deep understanding of their clients’ needs, offer a roadmap for success in any real estate transaction. For aspiring realtors and seasoned professionals alike, their stories are a reminder that at the heart of every deal is the opportunity to make a positive impact on someone’s life.
Written in partnership with Tyler Giroud