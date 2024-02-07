HB
Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 7, 2024

Try These Taylor Swift-Themed Cocktails During Super Bowl Weekend In Sin City

Haute Wine + Spirits, News | February 7, 2024
Laura Schreffler
By Laura Schreffler

Taylor SwiftPhoto Credit: kovop/Shutterstock.com

With the Kansas City Chiefs playing on the Super Bowl, Sin City is doing its best to honor team member and tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, super star Taylor Swift. And what better way to honor her than with… cocktails!

You don’t have to pour your heart out to a stranger (or pour the whiskey) when enjoying these “delicate” libations, either. Without further ado, it’s time to “Run” to these Vegas hot spots and toast Tay-Tay and her man’s team.

The Red Lip Classic at Chéri Rooftop

The Red Lip ClassicPhoto Credit: Sabin Orr

Priced at $20, this bold cocktail is crafted with Malibu rum, Amaretto Disaronno and Baileys Strawberries & Cream liqueur, available at the haute new rooftop lounge at Paris Las Vegas.

Lavender Haze at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower

Lavender Haze Photo Credit: courtesy of Golden Entertainment, Inc.
The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower will be in its own “Lavender Haze” about the championship game coming to Las Vegas. Inspired by Taylor’s song, the Lavender Haze specialty cocktail will be made with Empress 1908 gin, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, lavender, lemon and blueberry foam, priced at $18.

The #Tayvis Tailgate Tea at Proper Bar

Proper Bar_#Tayvis Tailgate Tea Photo Credit: Stacey Korma

In honor of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Proper Bar at Proper Eats Food Hall will be shaking things up with the #Tayvis Tailgate Tea, a twist on a spiked iced tea, made with Cîroc Red Berry, fresh lemon juice and simple syrup, topped with iced tea and served over ice in a Collins glass and garnished with mint or lemon, priced at $16. In addition, Proper Bar will be serving the Bang Bang Niner Gang, made with Cîroc, strawberry syrup, Nigori sake and fresh lemon juice; and Next Year, Vegas!, made with Don Julio tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, agave and Fever Tree grapefruit soda, both priced at $16. Available Thursday, Feb. 8 through Sunday, Feb. 11.

The “Love Story” and “Shake It Off” at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar 

Love Story Cocktail
Love Story

Photo Credit: Neon PR Studios

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar at Mandalay Bay is offering up alcoholic and non-alcoholic options honoring Taylor. The decadent “Shake It Off” milkshake for $15, made with Taylor’s favorite candy, Squashies, also contains vanilla and double chocolate cookie dough ice cream and chocolate sauce. The “Love Story” cocktail, $20, is comprised of DeLeón tequila, lime juice, triple sec, blood orange purée, and simple syrup.

Shake It Off
Shake It Off

Photo Credit: Neon PR Studios

An entire Swift-themed cocktail menu at Locale Italian Kitchen

Locale Italian Kitchen
The Swifty

Photo Credit: Bronson Loftin   

Locale Italian Kitchen has not one, not two, but nine special Swift-themed cocktails on its pre-game brunch menu. Our favorites: the “Cruel Summer”: 818 Blanco, agave, blackberries, mint, and lime; “Look What You Made Me Do”: Pacific House Seaside gin, espresso-infused Select Aperitivo, sweet vermouth, and chocolate bitters; “Karma”: New Amsterdam vodka, condensed espresso, Shanky’s Whip, and Licor 43; and “We Are Never Getting Back Together”: Grey Goose vodka, Aperol, Avissi prosecco, and lemon.

