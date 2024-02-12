HB
News | February 12, 2024

The Miami Concours Returns To The Miami Design District For Its Seventh Edition This Week

Cory Arnowitz
By Cory Arnowitz

Anticipation builds as Miami Design District gears up to host the seventh edition of the Miami Concours in 2024. “Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art, and Fashion,” promises to celebrate elegance and innovation. From February 16th to February 18th, the streets of Miami will come alive with red carpets and exclusive activations, offering attendees an exclusive and unique experience.

John Temerian, Brett David & Craig Robins at Miami Concours 2022 in Miami Design District

Photo Credit: Courtesy

This year, the Miami Concours is set to impress with an expanded lineup of events including panel discussions, glamorous red-carpet affairs, exclusive experiences, and immersive tours throughout the neighborhood. VIP tickets provide exclusive benefits for two guests at the Miami Concours. This includes access to Miami’s unique Drive-In Movie Night and Dinner Experience on Friday, February 16th. VIPs also enjoy entry to the VIP Lounge during the red-carpet event on Sunday, February 18th, with complimentary refreshments. Additionally, VIPs receive reserved parking at the Miami Design District from February 16th to February 18th. They also gain access to the Styled by MDD Hospitality Suite with a $100 voucher for personal shopping. VIP Tickets also include reserved seating for two at the District Sounds Concert Under the Stars on February 19th. As the event showcases post-war automobiles over three days, it is set to combine automotive excellence with art, design, and high fashion.

As a proud sponsor, the Miami Design District is committed to ensuring sophistication and luxury for all attendees. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to premier events and reserved parking. A portion of ticket sales will be directed towards supporting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, allowing attendees to contribute to a worthy cause while becoming part of a larger movement dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

Brendan Fallis, Craig Robins, John Temerian, & Jake Rosenberg

Photo Credit: Courtesy

“Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art, and Fashion” is a celebration of the Miami Design District community. The seventh Miami Concours stands out for its focus on giving back to the community while bringing together luxury, philanthropy, and automobiles in a seamless way.

Related Articles

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel
Haute Partners

Celebrate The Holidays In Style At Loews Regency New York Hotel

By Mary Gibson

New York City truly comes alive during the holidays, and there’s no better place to immerse yourself in the magic of the season than the Loews Regency New York Hotel.

