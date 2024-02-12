Photo Credit: Courtesy

Anticipation builds as Miami Design District gears up to host the seventh edition of the Miami Concours in 2024. “Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art, and Fashion,” promises to celebrate elegance and innovation. From February 16th to February 18th, the streets of Miami will come alive with red carpets and exclusive activations, offering attendees an exclusive and unique experience.

This year, the Miami Concours is set to impress with an expanded lineup of events including panel discussions, glamorous red-carpet affairs, exclusive experiences, and immersive tours throughout the neighborhood. VIP tickets provide exclusive benefits for two guests at the Miami Concours. This includes access to Miami’s unique Drive-In Movie Night and Dinner Experience on Friday, February 16th. VIPs also enjoy entry to the VIP Lounge during the red-carpet event on Sunday, February 18th, with complimentary refreshments. Additionally, VIPs receive reserved parking at the Miami Design District from February 16th to February 18th. They also gain access to the Styled by MDD Hospitality Suite with a $100 voucher for personal shopping. VIP Tickets also include reserved seating for two at the District Sounds Concert Under the Stars on February 19th. As the event showcases post-war automobiles over three days, it is set to combine automotive excellence with art, design, and high fashion.

As a proud sponsor, the Miami Design District is committed to ensuring sophistication and luxury for all attendees. VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to premier events and reserved parking. A portion of ticket sales will be directed towards supporting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, allowing attendees to contribute to a worthy cause while becoming part of a larger movement dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

“Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art, and Fashion” is a celebration of the Miami Design District community. The seventh Miami Concours stands out for its focus on giving back to the community while bringing together luxury, philanthropy, and automobiles in a seamless way.