Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Tops The Best Maldives Resorts For Families

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Splashing in the aquamarine waters under the tropical sun, the Levitt family revels in the paradise that is Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. This luxurious Maldivian resort, set on the sparking white sands of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, has quickly become the ultimate destination for families seeking adventure and tranquillity.

With beachside villas and residences, thrilling water activities, and a dedication to eco-conscious luxury, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo sets a new standard for family vacations in the Maldives.

The resort meticulously tailors experiences for every family member, from snorkeling with the Marine Butler to special itineraries for kids and bespoke dining options, aiming to craft lifelong memories.

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

This approach has struck a chord with travelers, evidenced by the record 1.7 million tourists the Maldives welcomed in 2023. The 2024 forecast predicts over 2 million visitors, highlighting the growing demand for family-friendly resorts like Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

Redefining Family Travel In The Maldives

Since its opening in 2019, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has pioneered a new paradigm for family vacations in the Maldives. Nestled on the pristine shores of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, the resort strikes a harmonious balance between relaxation and adventure for every family member.

“We have carefully designed experiences that appeal to parents and children,” explains Ankita Thakur, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. “From the marine butler concept to the designs for our residences to carefully crafted excursions that suit families, our goal is to create priceless shared moments.”

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

This well-rounded approach to family travel has hit home with parents and kids alike. The resort caters to families through its impeccable residences, meaning families can spend quality time together in one villa. The impeccably designed residences are flawless spaces that elevate island living to pure luxury. A stay here offers absolute exclusivity.

In 2023, over 500,000 of the record-breaking 1.7 million visitors to the Maldives were families, opting for resorts like Raffles Maldives Meradhoo tailored specifically for multi-generational travel. With 2024 expected to attract over 2 million tourists, the forecast remains positive for family-centric luxury resorts.

Setting New Benchmarks in Eco-Conscious Travel

As sustainable tourism gains precedence globally, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has set ambitious benchmarks in eco-conscious practices for the luxury travel segment. Energy conservation, marine habitat protection, and supporting local communities – the resort’s sustainability initiatives enrich the guest experience while minimizing environmental impact.

“Our vision is to provide an unparalleled luxury escape that respects the fragility of the Maldives’ natural splendor,” Thakur explains. “We aim to preserve this destination for future generations through ethical operations.”

The resort is a winner of a 2024 Global Recognition Award for Sustainability, is Green Globe certified, and follows numerous practices for environment conservation. The resort is 100% plastic-free in guest areas and uses a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis plant to produce fresh water from seawater. The team undergoes enlightening induction programs that embrace environmental commitments, protocols, and essential knowledge vital for executing an eco-friendly vision.

The resort has a sustainability manager and marine biologist who offer an understanding of the Maldives coral reef and insights into their conservation efforts, enhanced by snorkeling experiences allowing guests to form a relationship with the ocean and invest in restoration efforts, such as coral regeneration. The organic garden on the island provides excellent fresh produce grown without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Curating Bespoke Family Experiences

A key ingredient in Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s success with families is its sharp focus on creating personalized experiences tailored specially for children and teens. No matter the age group, the resort has something exciting in store designed just for kids.

“We conceptualize innovative adventures that appeal to young guests’ interests, whether it be marine life, games, or even building sand castles,” shares Thakur. “Our Kid’s Club and unrivaled beach access opens up a wonderland of family fun.”

Every day, from underwater expeditions to cooking classes and workshops, promises discoveries for kids at this Maldivian haven. Babysitting services give parents some alone time, while family yoga sessions bring everyone together.

Setting Benchmarks in Family Hospitality In The Maldives

With global recognition as a leading family-friendly resort in the Maldives, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo continues to augment its offerings. A 2024 Global Recognition Award winner and a standout on Conde Nast’s 2023 ‘Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean for Families’ list, the resort also ranked in the top 5 in TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The resort’s accolades for multi-generational hospitality also showcase its alignment with the Maldives government’s focused tourism strategy. With sustainability as a central theme, the national blueprint envisions high-value, low-impact tourism that spreads economic benefits across local communities.

“As a proud Maldivian, I’m thrilled we can showcase the country’s family-friendly edge to the world through unmatched hospitality,” notes one of the few Butler, Yaris Ibrahim. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo represents a new generation of resorts redefining luxury family travel – where responsibility towards guests and the environment fosters exceptional tropical escapes.

Building Memories to Last a Lifetime

As the tropical sun dips towards the horizon at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, the Levitt family gathers for a beach barbecue, trading stories on the day’s adventures – epic adventures in the water, baby shark sightings, and more. With kids scampering up as delicious ice creams are passed around, the parents breathe deep, soaking in the island tranquillity.

“It’s been phenomenal creating such special memories together,” remarks Catalina Levitt, glancing fondly at her family. “The kids are already planning our next visit!”

As resorts like Raffles Maldives Meradhoo spearhead luxury family vacations in the Maldives, they reshape notions of what ‘getting away’ together can mean. In providing shared adventures grounded in sustainability, they lay the foundations for travel that brings generations closer while preserving the wonders of paradise lands like the Maldives for posterity.

Written in partnership with BadenBower