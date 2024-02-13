HB
Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | February 13, 2024

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Tops The Best Maldives Resorts For Families

Entrepreneur, Haute Partners | February 13, 2024
Haute Living
By Haute Living

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Splashing in the aquamarine waters under the tropical sun, the Levitt family revels in the paradise that is Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. This luxurious Maldivian resort, set on the sparking white sands of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, has quickly become the ultimate destination for families seeking adventure and tranquillity.

With beachside villas and residences, thrilling water activities, and a dedication to eco-conscious luxury, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo sets a new standard for family vacations in the Maldives.

The resort meticulously tailors experiences for every family member, from snorkeling with the Marine Butler to special itineraries for kids and bespoke dining options, aiming to craft lifelong memories.

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

This approach has struck a chord with travelers, evidenced by the record 1.7 million tourists the Maldives welcomed in 2023. The 2024 forecast predicts over 2 million visitors, highlighting the growing demand for family-friendly resorts like Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

Redefining Family Travel In The Maldives

Since its opening in 2019, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has pioneered a new paradigm for family vacations in the Maldives. Nestled on the pristine shores of Gaafu Alifu Atoll, the resort strikes a harmonious balance between relaxation and adventure for every family member.

“We have carefully designed experiences that appeal to parents and children,” explains Ankita Thakur, Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo. “From the marine butler concept to the designs for our residences to carefully crafted excursions that suit families, our goal is to create priceless shared moments.”

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

This well-rounded approach to family travel has hit home with parents and kids alike. The resort caters to families through its impeccable residences, meaning families can spend quality time together in one villa. The impeccably designed residences are flawless spaces that elevate island living to pure luxury. A stay here offers absolute exclusivity.

In 2023, over 500,000 of the record-breaking 1.7 million visitors to the Maldives were families, opting for resorts like Raffles Maldives Meradhoo tailored specifically for multi-generational travel. With 2024 expected to attract over 2 million tourists, the forecast remains positive for family-centric luxury resorts.

Setting New Benchmarks in Eco-Conscious Travel

As sustainable tourism gains precedence globally, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has set ambitious benchmarks in eco-conscious practices for the luxury travel segment. Energy conservation, marine habitat protection, and supporting local communities – the resort’s sustainability initiatives enrich the guest experience while minimizing environmental impact.

“Our vision is to provide an unparalleled luxury escape that respects the fragility of the Maldives’ natural splendor,” Thakur explains. “We aim to preserve this destination for future generations through ethical operations.”

The resort is a winner of a 2024 Global Recognition Award for Sustainability, is Green Globe certified, and follows numerous practices for environment conservation. The resort is 100% plastic-free in guest areas and uses a state-of-the-art reverse osmosis plant to produce fresh water from seawater. The team undergoes enlightening induction programs that embrace environmental commitments, protocols, and essential knowledge vital for executing an eco-friendly vision.

The resort has a sustainability manager and marine biologist who offer an understanding of the Maldives coral reef and insights into their conservation efforts, enhanced by snorkeling experiences allowing guests to form a relationship with the ocean and invest in restoration efforts, such as coral regeneration. The organic garden on the island provides excellent fresh produce grown without synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Photo Credit: Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Curating Bespoke Family Experiences

A key ingredient in Raffles Maldives Meradhoo’s success with families is its sharp focus on creating personalized experiences tailored specially for children and teens. No matter the age group, the resort has something exciting in store designed just for kids.

“We conceptualize innovative adventures that appeal to young guests’ interests, whether it be marine life, games, or even building sand castles,” shares Thakur. “Our Kid’s Club and unrivaled beach access opens up a wonderland of family fun.”

Every day, from underwater expeditions to cooking classes and workshops, promises discoveries for kids at this Maldivian haven. Babysitting services give parents some alone time, while family yoga sessions bring everyone together.

Setting Benchmarks in Family Hospitality In The Maldives

With global recognition as a leading family-friendly resort in the Maldives, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo continues to augment its offerings. A 2024 Global Recognition Award winner and a standout on Conde Nast’s 2023 ‘Best Resorts in the Indian Ocean for Families’ list, the resort also ranked in the top 5 in TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards.

The resort’s accolades for multi-generational hospitality also showcase its alignment with the Maldives government’s focused tourism strategy. With sustainability as a central theme, the national blueprint envisions high-value, low-impact tourism that spreads economic benefits across local communities.

“As a proud Maldivian, I’m thrilled we can showcase the country’s family-friendly edge to the world through unmatched hospitality,” notes one of the few Butler, Yaris Ibrahim. Raffles Maldives Meradhoo represents a new generation of resorts redefining luxury family travel – where responsibility towards guests and the environment fosters exceptional tropical escapes.

Building Memories to Last a Lifetime

As the tropical sun dips towards the horizon at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, the Levitt family gathers for a beach barbecue, trading stories on the day’s adventures – epic adventures in the water, baby shark sightings, and more. With kids scampering up as delicious ice creams are passed around, the parents breathe deep, soaking in the island tranquillity.

“It’s been phenomenal creating such special memories together,” remarks Catalina Levitt, glancing fondly at her family. “The kids are already planning our next visit!”

As resorts like Raffles Maldives Meradhoo spearhead luxury family vacations in the Maldives, they reshape notions of what ‘getting away’ together can mean. In providing shared adventures grounded in sustainability, they lay the foundations for travel that brings generations closer while preserving the wonders of paradise lands like the Maldives for posterity.

Written in partnership with BadenBower

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

Latest Stories

  • Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
    Fashion

    Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

  • Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
    Haute Wine + Spirits

    Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

  • Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
    Haute Beauty

    Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

  • The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
    Top Main Featured News

    The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

  • Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
    Haute Residence

    Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

Trending Articles

Related Articles

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign
Fashion

Embark On A Magical Adventure With Louis Vuitton’s Holiday Campaign

By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

The latest campaign celebrates Louis Vuitton’s signature love of travel and the joy of the holiday season. 

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas
Haute Wine + Spirits

Cocktail Of The Week: No Sympathy For The Devil At Velveteen Rabbit Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

This week’s cocktail pick is Lost Spirits, a collection of cocktails carefully curated to pay homage to vintage Vegas at Velveteen Rabbit.

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping
Haute Beauty

Your Black Friday Beauty Guide: Perfect Picks For Gifting Or Keeping

By Grace Sarkisian

Black Friday has arrived, bringing the perfect chance to stock up on beauty essentials and score incredible gifts for your loved ones.

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones
Top Main Featured News

The Haute Holiday Gift Guide 2024: The Best Luxury Gifts For Your Loved Ones

By Adrienne Faurote

From Chanel and Cartier to Patek Philippe and Cincoro Tequila, we’ve curated the best luxury gifts in our holiday gift guide 2024.

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences
Haute Residence

Related And BH Group Partner With Marriott International To Launch W Pompano Beach Hotel & Residences

By Mary Gibson

As the first co-located W Hotels & Residences in the Western Hemisphere, this striking development is set to redefine the standard for opulent living and experiential hospitality.

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips
Ambassador

Jean-Georges Vongerichten Shares His Top Holiday Entertaining Tips

By Laura Schreffler

2 Michelin starred chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges Vongerichten shares his top holiday entertaining tips.

get the magazine

Subscribe to Haute Living

Receive Our Magazine Directly at Your Doorstep

Embark on a journey of luxury and elegance with Haute Living magazine. Subscribe now and have every issue conveniently delivered to your home. Experience the pinnacle of lifestyle, culture, and sophistication through our pages.

Subscribe Now
Exclusive

Haute Black Membership

Your Gateway to Extraordinary Experiences

Join Haute Black and unlock access to the world's most prestigious luxury events

Visit Haute Black