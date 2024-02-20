As we are a few months into the New Year, New York City’s ever-evolving culinary landscape continues to surprise and delight food enthusiasts. Last year was a particularly remarkable period for the city’s dining scene, with a wave of new restaurants redefining gastronomic excellence. From the nostalgic charm of historic bistros to innovative fusions of flavors and cultures, these establishments are not just places to eat; they are culinary adventures waiting to be discovered.

Below, we embark on a flavorful journey through the six most noteworthy new restaurants that emerged in 2023. Each one, with its unique character and exceptional cuisine, represents the vibrant and diverse spirit of New York City’s dining world. Whether you’re a lifelong New Yorker or just passing through, these establishments are must-visit so far this year.

FOUR TWENTY FIVE

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Four Twenty Five, the latest venture from acclaimed chef and Haute Living ambassador Jean-Georges, softly launched in December and has since become a sought-after destination in the culinary scene. This bi-level establishment offers a dynamic dining experience, starting with a chic cocktail lounge that channels the spirit of the iconic bar at the former Four Seasons location. A spiral staircase designed by the renowned Lord Norman Foster leads to an intimate dining room on the mezzanine level, which features a selection of curated artworks. Chef Jean-Georges, alongside culinary director Jonathan Benno, has meticulously crafted a menu that celebrates a rich tapestry of French, American, Italian, and Asian flavors. Dishes like the Nantucket Bay scallop tartare and the seared wagyu beef tenderloin grace the à la carte menu, while a diverse selection of cocktails and wines adds to the allure.

RAF’S

Raf’s in downtown Manhattan, situated at 290 Elizabeth Street, revives the legacy of Europe’s grand cafés with a modern touch. This European-inspired neighborhood restaurant and bakery, occupying the historic Parisi Bakery site, offers a unique Italian and French fusion cuisine. With a menu crafted by award-nominated chefs, it features an array of pastries, breads, espresso, and a wood-fired dinner selection. The establishment’s elegant design includes a grand bar, polished nickel rails, and vintage European furnishings. Raf’s, blending history and contemporary culinary art, offers an inviting atmosphere for breakfast, lunch, brunch, and dinner.

LE B.

Le B., a chic new supper club in the West Village, presents a modern Continental menu. Inspired by The Beatrice Inn’s rich 100-year history, cult-like following, and Angie Mar’s legacy, it specializes in both land and sea delicacies. Dine in a jewel-like room or opt for the bar, the prime spot for sipping martinis under the glow of the iconic Beatrice Inn sign. Fun fact, you can get the original Beatrice Inn burger, offered once per bar seat each night, adding a touch of exclusivity to the experience.

CAFÉ CARMELLINI

Photo Credit: Courtesy

Chef Andrew Carmellini, a culinary veteran with three decades of experience, made a resounding return to the world of fine dining with the grand opening of Café Carmellini in Manhattan’s NoMad neighborhood in late 2023. Located at 250 Fifth Avenue, the signature restaurant embodies Carmellini’s personal vision, offering modern interpretations of classic Italian and French dishes like the sole Normande, the black bass in truffle zabaglione, and the rabbit cacciatore. Café Carmellini pays homage to the chef’s family heritage, with its name honoring his family’s 120-year coffee business in Italy. Rooted in Camellini’s Italian-French lineage, the restaurant showcases the rich culinary traditions passed down through generations. With a magnificent dining room designed by Lord Norman Foster, Café Carmellini combines old-world elegance with contemporary artistry, and its 1,800-bottle wine list, curated by Master Sommelier Josh Nadel, complements an eclectic menu, resulting in a unique and captivating culinary experience.

LIBERTINE

Nestled on a charming corner in the West Village, Libertine is a quintessential French Bistro. Its daily menu, rich in classic French dishes with unique twists, is artfully displayed on chalkboards. The 46-seat eatery, with classic French cafe tables, bistro chairs, and a mirrored bar, offers a slice of Paris in downtown Manhattan. Occupying a historic 150-year-old space, Libertine captures the charm of a quaint spot in Paris’ 11th arrondissement, complete with an all-natural, exclusively French wine list and a cocktail menu featuring both classics and hidden treasures.

BANGKOK SUPPER CLUB

Bangkok Supper Club, situated in New York’s West Village, is a newest venture from 55 Hospitality. This restaurant introduces a fresh twist to Thai cuisine, featuring dishes like spicy grilled beef tongue and tiger prawn satay, all centered around a white-hot charcoal grill. Bangkok-born Chef Max Wittawat infuses traditional Thai flavors into contemporary, shareable plates, inspired by the city’s late-night culinary scene. Complementing the menu is a range of innovative cocktails, highlighting Thai ingredients. The ambiance, created by Taste Space Thailand, combines earthy tones and sleek design. Furnished with muted green banquettes, textured clay tile walls, and soft lighting, sets the mood for the evening.

JEAN’S

Jean’s, the latest culinary addition to NoHo’s storied streets, brings a blend of American and European flavors to the table. Spearheaded by Max Chodorow, Ashwin Deshmukh, and Bernardo Metsch, this hotspot takes inspiration from classic bistro staples using farm-fresh ingredients. Menu highlights include refined dishes such as Tuna au Poivre, Farm Chicken and Seared Local Fluke, made with the freshest possible ingredients nurtured from Chodorow’s farm in New Hope, Pennsylvania. With a cozy ambiance, including a skylight, working fireplace, and a solid black marble bar, Jean’s is a love letter to New York City. These details reimagine the quiet NY bistro and inject some downtown sensibility.

CAFÉ CHELSEA

Photo Credit: Annie Schlechter

For the first time since 1930, Manhattan’s iconic Chelsea Hotel is opening a new restaurant concept —Café Chelsea. Managed by Sunday Hospitality and Charles Seich, it’s the hotel’s first new restaurant since El Quijote. Chef Derek Boccagno offers classic French dishes, while Wine Director Claire Paparazzo curates a French and American-focused wine list. The cocktail menu, created by Brian Evans, includes classic and spirit-free options. The restaurant, featuring a Zinc bar and vintage décor, offers various dining spaces including the Petit Café, Grand Café, and a private Wine Room.