Haute Beauty, News | February 4, 2024

Miley Cyrus’s Grammy Glam: A Show-Stopping Look Fit For Music Royalty

Grace Sarkisian
Miley Cyrus arrives for the 66th Grammy Awards

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Miley Cyrus, a versatile and boundary-pushing artist, made a stunning appearance at the Grammys. Her daring and eclectic fashion sense perfectly complemented her dynamic approach to music and entertainment. Renowned stylist James Kaliardos, for Pat McGrath Labs, spills the secrets behind Miley’s Grammy-worthy look.

James’ inspiration: “For Miley at the Grammys, I wanted her to glow like a golden goddess, a touchable beauty. Miley and I collaborated on her skin today (and literally on everything) for her fresh-faced look! The end result is just gorgeous with perfected shapes and a tonal palette with golden goddess punctuations.”

COMPLEXION

“I applied Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer – LIGHT 4 to highlight under the eyes and high on the cheekbones. Next I applied a sheer veil of Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation – LIGHT 4 keeping it blended and light to reveal her naturally gorgeous skin.”

CHEEKS & HIGHLIGHTER

“For her cheek, I sculpted with Skin Fetish: Divine Bronzer – NUDE HONEY under the cheekbone and temples. To add a bit of color I dabbed Divine Blush: Legendary Glow Colour Balm – FORBIDDEN FLEUR on top of the cheekbones, onto the temples, and a tiny dab on the nose to keep it all fresh and healthy. I applied Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter – NUDE OPAL onto cheekbones, temples, and on the bridge of the nose, being careful to control where it was placed.”

EYES

“I used Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction (and its dazzling array of metallics and matte shades that are truly from another world) to accentuate her eyes. I illuminated her eyelids and punctuated the inner eye corners of the eyes with ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment – TWILIGHT TEMPTATION and GOLDEN SEDUCTRESS. I lined the eye super tight, close to the lash bed with PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil – XTREME BLACK, and added a smudged-out version under the lower lashes. Then I lined the top lash line with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner – XTREME BLACK. I finished with two coats of Dark Star Mascara working from root to tip, brushed well with an applicator to a fluffy intense lash look. This is all her lashes, no additional lashes were needed.”

LIPS

“For Miley’s  lips, I followed her perfect shape using PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil – DIVINE BRONZE COLLECTION NUDE VENUS, which won’t move during performance, and MatteTrance™ Lipstick Heart’s Desire Edition – HONEY HAZE.”

