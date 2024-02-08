HB
Fashion, Fine Jewelry | February 8, 2024

Michael B. Jordan Is The Face of The First David Yurman Men’s High Jewelry Collection

Fashion, Fine Jewelry | February 8, 2024
Stephanie DiGuiseppe
By Stephanie DiGuiseppe

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

Luxury jewelry brand, David Yurman, has tapped actor and director Michael B. Jordan as the brand’s latest ambassador and face of the brand’s first-ever Men’s High Jewelry collection, titled The Vault. This collection marks a significant milestone and new category for the brand and the industry as they expand their realm of luxury jewelry. The 30-piece assortment, inspired by architecture, mythology, and nature, consists of bold necklaces, bracelets, rings, and cufflinks. 

“Curiosity and innovation have stood at the core of David Yurman from the beginning, and there’s no better time to forge a new path in men’s jewelry than now,” said President and Chief Creative Officer Evan Yurman. “Michael is a multi-talented artist who exhibits mastery and elegance in every project that he takes on – there’s no one better suited to communicate the magnitude of this collection than him.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

Directed and shot by renowned American photographer Tyler Mitchell and styled by Jason Bolden in Los Angeles, the stunning series of images and short film for the campaign tell the story of architectural design through creativity. “The theme of this campaign is where all artists thrive to be: being your own person. We all bring something different to the table; it’s what makes us unique. Working with David Yurman has given me the chance to work with artists to create something universal, classic, and reimagined,” shared Jordan.

Marrying twenty years of design innovation, engineering experience, and storytelling, the creation of Men’s High Jewelry has been a natural and seamless progression for Evan Yurman and his continuous passion for the highest form of his craft and collecting the most exquisite gems and antiquities to create the pieces. The Vault designs feature bespoke cuts and illusion settings that use hand-selected gemstones chosen for their rarity and exceptional quality. Oval links the hand-set with pavé diamonds create a sparkling landscape with seamless movement and an effortless feel. Each piece is meticulously crafted by Yurman’s master artisans and transformed by exceptional custom diamond cutting and setting to create bold stone treatments with a low profile.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of David Yurman

“Your designs are only as good as the craftspeople who are able to realize your creations,” says Yurman. Employing custom gem cutters, master setters, state-of-the-art technology, hand engravers, engineers, and alchemists, he has spent the last decade developing relationships and techniques to apply to his latest collection.” 

The Vault collection is available exclusively by appointment in select David Yurman retail stores. 

